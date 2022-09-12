RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in apprehending the driver who hit and killed a man over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Sept. 11, a 59-year-old man had just exited his friend’s car at the intersection of Washington and Phillips Avenues. He walked to the other side of the car to cross Washington Avenue when he was struck by a car.

The friend told officers they heard the crash, and they saw a vehicle speeding away from the area. The man was lying in the roadway. He died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and had it towed. The driver has not been located.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the RPD Traffic Unit at 262-635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Police & Fire

