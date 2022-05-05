A Racine man is facing multiple charges, and police say he kept drugs and guns within reach of his toddler son.

Kalib Crandall was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver narcotics with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana with a deadly weapon, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, one misdemeanor count of obstruction, and six counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 75 years in prison and/or up to $240,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant on Crandall’s residence but chose to detain him after he exited his home. When Crandall saw officers approaching, he drew a handgun and fled. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase, and an AR-15 rifle was discovered slung around his neck under his coat. The firearms Crandall was carrying were fully loaded. He also had two small bags of marijuana and five oxycodone pills.

Police say when they searched Crandall’s home, they found quantities of marijuana on a shelf in his bedroom he shares with his toddler son that was in reach of the boy as well as a prescription bottle for oxycodone, additional rounds of ammunition in a bag on the floor of the bedroom also accessible by the baby, $660 in cash, and various items associated with drug sales.

Crandall remains in the Racine County Jail with a $15,000 cash bond and will next be in court May 12 for his preliminary hearing.

