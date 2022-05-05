A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl.

Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded Tuesday to a call for a 17-year-old girl who was assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend. When officers arrived, the girl told them Kirk punched and choked her before headbutting her as well.

Police say the girl had a “goose-egg type injury” to her forehead. Her sibling confirmed the altercation but didn’t know how it started. Kirk was not present when officers interviewed the girl and was taken into custody later that same day.

Kirk was assigned a $150 cash bond and a $1,000 signature bond and ordered to not have any contact with the girl or her family. He will next be in court May 11 for his preliminary hearing.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.