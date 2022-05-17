A Racine man is facing more than three decades in prison after police say he stole someone’s bank card and used it at Kwik Trip within the span of a few hours.

Theodore Kern was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with four felony counts of identity theft, three misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a bank card, one misdemeanor count of attempted fraudulent use of a bank card, and nine counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 35 years in prison and/or $165,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a Mount Pleasant resident on March 29, 2022, called police to report their wallet stolen out of their vehicle that was parked in their driveway. Before the person could report their bank and credit cards stolen, three purchases were completed at Kwik Trip on Washington Avenue. A fourth purchase was declined because the card was deactivated by that time. In total, almost $120 in fraudulent purchases were obtained from the gas station store.

Police say surveillance video from Kwik Trip depicts a man later identified as Kern. He is also seen on body cam footage during his arrest that same day when officers apprehended him in the same neighborhood after calls into 911 about an individual breaking into vehicles.

Kern was assigned a $250 cash bond and will next be in court on June 1 for his preliminary hearing.

Bank card theft and other crime coverage

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.