Sturtevant Police say a Mount Pleasant man had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit Wednesday when they pulled him over on Highway H.

Charles Kaplan was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor each of driving while intoxicated as a third offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and driving with a revoked license. If convicted, he faces up to 2-1/2 years in the county jail and/or up to $5,100 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a driver recklessly operating a vehicle northbound on Highway H in the Village of Sturtevant. Officers learned the driver – later identified as Kaplan – hit another car near Charles and Wisconsin Streets and left the scene.

A short time later, Racine County Sheriff deputies apprehended Kaplan, and Sturtevant police administered field sobriety tests that he failed. Kaplan voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test with a result of .219 and agreed to a blood draw the results of which are still pending. During the traffic stop, Kaplan told officers he was coming home from a bar and “probably did something stupid.”

Kaplan was assigned a $1,500 signature bond and ordered to not consume or possess any alcohol. He will next be in court July 5 for a status conference.

