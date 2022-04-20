A Racine man with multiple open retail theft cases is facing another one after police say he stole a bottle of liquor from a local store.

Dallas Gomez was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 37 months in prison and/or up to $40,500 in fines.

Retail Theft Account

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called Tuesday to Timers Liquor Store for a report of a man who left the store with a bottle of Hennessy Cognac concealed in his jacket and without paying for it. Video of the interior of the store depicts a man later identified as Gomez in a hoodie with the slogan, “Red Neck Lives Matter.”

Police say when they caught up to Gomez outside of another liquor store, he was still wearing the hoodie and also had possession of a crack pipe. Gomez is currently out on bond for two retail theft cases from 2021.

