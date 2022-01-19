MOUNT PLEASANT – A police pursuit following an attempted traffic stop here Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of two people accused of shoplifting and other crimes.

A Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on South Green Bay Road (Highway 31) near Durand Avenue (Highway 11) at about noon on Wednesday, according to an MPPD news release. The vehicle’s driver, however, tried to elude the officer by continuing southbound on Green Bay and then turning into a nearby residential neighborhood.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway where the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police located two suspects after a search of the area. One of the suspects was found hiding inside a garage.

MPPD officers arrested Sarah Schlecht, 26, and Joseph Bland, 26, both of Racine. They learned that the pair had been involved in an alleged shoplifting incident at Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road, prior to the attempted traffic stop.

Schlecht was charged with fleeing and eluding an officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, and three counts of bail jumping. She also had two outstanding warrants. Bland was charged with resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.

Both were being held in the Racine County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation.

