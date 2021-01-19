RACINE – The Racine Police Department has determined that a shooting incident at a College Avenue apartment last Friday (January 15) was an attempted murder-suicide.

Police reported Wednesday that an investigation indicated that Donta Cook, 49, shot Shelia Adams, 52, before shooting and killing himself. Adams remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police responded to a report of a shooting an apartment building in the 800 block of College Avenue about 5:30 a.m. last Friday. Officers found that Adams had received a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and later transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. They also found Cook dead in the apartment from a gunshot wound.