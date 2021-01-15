RACINE – Racine Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead and a woman injured early Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building in the 800 block of College Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Officers found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Transported to Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine, the staff later transferred her to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee in serious condition. Police also found a man in an apartment who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No further information was available as of Friday afternoon.

Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this incident. Any witnesses or individuals with information are urged to call the RPD Special Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.