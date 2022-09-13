Updated story 6:25 p.m. — What was thought to be a shootout or reports of shots fired at the Arcade Apartments instead seems to be a physical altercation between at least two men.

Michelle Schimian from RG Natural Babies said she spoke with the girlfriend of the man who was attacked. The woman said her boyfriend was assaulted by another resident of the building and possibly another individual with the goal of stealing the man’s keys and cell phone. At least one of the assailants was seen with a firearm when they ran from the scene.

“There was no shootout,” Schimian said the woman told her. “The police dissipated by 6:15 p.m., and just a few stayed behind.”

Another unit is equipped with a Ring doorbell that may have recorded the incident.

Racine County Eye is awaiting confirmation from the Racine Police Department, and we will continue to update as details become available.

Original story:

RACINE — Racine police are urging the public to steer clear of downtown Tuesday, Sept. 13 after preliminary reports indicate a shootout occurred around 4 p.m. inside the Arcade Apartments, 413 Main St.

Credit: Racine County Eye Staff Credit: Michelle Schimian

Alleged shootout in Arcade Apartments

Someone who was in the area told Racine County Eye there was a shootout inside an apartment and that the shooter was still inside the building. Officers were surrounding the building as of 5 p.m.

Credit: Racine County Eye Staff Credit: Michelle Schimian Credit: Michelle Schimian Credit: Racine County Eye Staff Credit: Michelle Schimian Credit: Michelle Schimian

Schimian said three officers were walking on Main Street between 4th and 5th Streets. All officers were seen armed with rifles.

Traffic on Main Street continued unabated, according to Schimian.

Racine County Eye will update this story as details become available.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.