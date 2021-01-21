RACINE – The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged a Racine man with burglary and theft in connection with tools and other items taken from a construction job site in December.

Steven M. Rempala, 39, of 3700 Northwestern Ave., was charged with burglary of a building and felony theft of movable property. Both charges include an additional penalty as a repeat offender. If convicted, he could receive combined prison sentences of up to 25 years and/or $35,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were contacted by Rempala’s employer, who reported the theft of the items from a locked trailer at 1319 Monroe Ave. on December 1. The individual told police that a lockbox contained a key at the job site, but Rempala did not have permission to use the key or remove the items. The items included two heated jackets, an air compressor, two framing guns, three cordless impact drivers, batteries and a battery charger valued at a total of $4,280.

The employer told police that video, taken from a camera on a neighboring property, showed Rempala and another individual removing the items from the trailer and placing them in a dark-colored van, the complaint stated. When confronted about taking the items, Rempala denied it and said: “The video footage could not be used because the cameras were not on the property Rempala was working on.” Police obtained a copy of the video.

According to online court records, Rempala made an initial appearance on Wednesday where a cash bond was set at $400. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.