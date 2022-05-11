Racine police say a woman with a Georgia address is facing decades in prison after she participated in shooting into a home where six children were present.

Hendria Jackson was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of discharging a weapon from a vehicle as a party to a crime and six felony counts of first-degree endangering safety with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime. If convicted on all charges, she faces up to 87-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $200,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called on May 5 to the 1600 block of Mead Street for a report of a home being shot. When they arrived, they discovered spent shell casings in the driveway of the residence and three in the street in front of the home. There were three bullet holes each on the front and south sides of the house. Inside, officers found two bullets; one in the kitchen and one in the living room.

Police say the homeowner and six children ages eight months to 13 years old were present in the home when the shooting occurred. No one was injured. One of the older children confirmed they saw a dark-colored car driving northbound on Mead Street in front of the home, and a man with dreads wearing a ski mask was firing a handgun. A neighbor told police that a woman – later identified as Jackson – knocked on their door, but they didn’t know her so they didn’t answer.

Surveillance video and doorbell camera footage clearly depict three individuals in a dark blue Kia sedan with Florida plates pulling into the driveway of the home they shot, the complaint continues. All three exit the vehicle and approach the home, and three gunshots are heard. Additional footage shows the car driving north on Mead Street when a man in the front passenger seat puts his arm out the window, and he’s holding a handgun. The car passes out of the screen and three more shots are heard.

Officers say this same vehicle was involved in a car accident earlier that same day, and when police found the vehicle the next day and conducted a traffic stop, Jackson was driving. During questioning, she admitted to being in the accident but not participating in the shooting. She also identified the two individuals who were with her, one of whom is her son.

Jackson was booked into the Racine County Jail under the name Hendria Ellis and was assigned a $20,000 cash bond during her initial appearance. She will next be in court on May 18 for her preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.