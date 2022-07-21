The Racine Police Department is hosting a pop-up food pantry. This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend. It will take place today, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last. The food pantry will take place every third Thursday of the month.

Pop-up food pantry specifics

This pop-up food pantry is a drive-thru event. If interested in attending, visit the Racine Police Department Cop House located at 2437 Anthony Lane. The Journey Disaster Response Team is partnering with the police department to distribute a variety of healthy groceries for those in need.

Before attending, individuals should clear the backseat of their vehicle or make sure that there is room in the trunk for grocery items. Due to COVID-19, they are minimizing contact. If attending, remain inside your vehicle while volunteers load your car.

There is a limit of 2 food boxes per vehicle. Supply has decreased causing the limit. However, those attending are welcome to get back in line for additional boxes, while supplies last.

