The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is hosting a pop-up food pantry. This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend. It will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

This pop-up food pantry is a drive-thru event. If interested in attending, visit the Mt. Pleasant Lakeside COP House located at 2237 Mead Street. The Journey Disaster Response Team is partnering with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department to distribute a variety of healthy groceries for those in need.

Before attending, individuals should clear the backseat of their vehicle or make sure that there is room in the trunk for grocery items. Due to COVID-19, they are minimizing contact. If attending, remain inside your vehicle while volunteers load your car.

If you have questions about the food pantry, contact Lisa Madden by calling 401-307-3222.

Local News

