The Mount Pleasant Police Department, Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni, and Journey Disaster Response Team are hosting a pop-up food pantry. This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend. It will take place tonight (Aug. 23) from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

Food pantry details

This pop-up food pantry is a drive-thru event. If interested in attending, visit the Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP House located at 2237 Mead Street. The event will help distribute a variety of healthy groceries for those in need.

Before attending, individuals should clear the backseat of their vehicle or make sure that there is room in the trunk for grocery items. If attending, remain inside your vehicle while volunteers load your car. This drive-thru event takes place every fourth Tuesday of the month. The next pop-up food pantry hosted by this group is on Sept. 27, 2022.

Another event

What to cook

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.