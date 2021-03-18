Racine County had 74 properties transferred to new owners between March 8th and 12th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $17 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Central Racine County Health Department and SAFE Haven of Racine. As well as the former Porters Furniture of Racine.

  • The empty lot where Porters Furniture of Racine once stood is under new ownership. The property, 608 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, sold for $1,200,000.00 to CMC-Porters.
  • The property occupied by SAFE Haven of Racine, 1029 Washington Ave, Racine, sold to ACENWI LLC for $149,500.00. SAFE Haven is a non-profit group home for youth under age 18 needing emergency shelter due to runaway behaviors and homelessness.
  • Also, the US National Bank building, 10005 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, sold for $450,000.00 to HWY 31/60 Real Estate, LLC. The building is also home to the Central Racine County Health Department.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
6126 Bel Mar AveCaledonia$63,500.00
6930 Butternut RdCaledonia$205,000.00
719 Royal Park RdCaledonia$210,000.00
423 Hialeah DrCaledonia$245,500.00
5649 San Dell WayCaledonia$316,000.00
4801 Bannoch DrCaledonia$350,000.00
12915 7 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$400,000.00
10005 Northwestern AveFranksville$450,000.00
2348 Stonegate RdCity of Burlington$49,950.00
125 S Duane StCity of Burlington$395,000.00
4201 Vandenboom RdDover$200,000.00
22713 Durand AveDover$223,000.00
5843 Cambridge Cir Unit 3Mt Pleasant$120,000.00
1208 N Sunnyslope Dr #206Mt Pleasant$137,500.00
5742 Cambridge Cir Unit 2Mt Pleasant$155,000.00
5719 Cambridge Ln 3Mt Pleasant$183,500.00
1742 Summerfield Way #202Mt Pleasant$199,900.00
5601 Palisades CtMt Pleasant$276,500.00
3054 Gates StMt Pleasant$297,000.00
6222 Rosemary Ln Mt Pleasant$309,000.00
7056 Woodbridge DrMt Pleasant$315,900.00
7816 Whitetail DrMt Pleasant$325,000.00
8353 Creek View LnMt Pleasant$485,000.00
26532 Lilac Ln Unit 5Norway$123,000.00
23130 Norwood DrNorway$247,500.00
6013 E Wind Lake RdNorway$380,000.00
3611 21st StRacine$32,000.00
1834 Roe AveRacine$39,000.00
2023 Clark StRacine$60,000.00
1634 Washington AveRacine$77,000.00
1021 English StRacine$85,000.00
1617 Kentucky StRacine$98,000.00
1021 English StRacine$110,000.00
1328 30 Chatham StRacine$110,855.00
929 Indaiana StRacine$118,500.00
1223 Walton AveRacine$119,000.00
3635 Charles StRacine$125,000.00
2800 Dwight StRacine$129,400.00
1100 Blaine AveRacine$130,000.00
2000 Arthur AveRacine$130,000.00
1545 West BlvdRacine$134,000.00
2620 Gilson StRacine$135,000.00
2622 Geneva StRacine$135,000.00
3333 Charles StRacine$138,000.00
224 13th StRacine$148,000.00
1029 Washington AveRacine$149,500.00
2819 Loncolnwood DrRacine$155,000.00
4516 Durand AveRacine$165,000.00
3601 Republic AveRacine$165,000.00
2808 Fleetwood DrRacine$175,000.00
1521 West Lawn AveRacine$185,000.00
1110 Harmony DrRacine$192,000.00
3800 Saint Clair StRacine$208,000.00
726 Echo LnRacine$210,500.00
1643 College AveRacine$271,900.00
3338 Foxwood RdRacine$340,000.00
333 Lake Ave Unit 306Racine$374,000.00
608 Wisconsin AveRacine$1,200,000.00
371 Adeline DrRaymond$225,000.00
2840 91st StSturtevant$194,000.00
3241 90th StSturtevant$203,500.00
8639 Fox Haven ChaseSturtevant$312,000.00
30734 Morningview CirTown of Waterford$104,000.00
4331 Riverside RdTown of Waterford$150,000.00
28630 Sunflower LnTown of Waterford$262,200.00
8230 Black Bird CtTown of Waterford$345,000.00
902 Park CircleUnion Grove$190,000.00
801 12th AveUnion Grove$230,000.00
126 13th AveUnion Grove$300,000.00
618 Park DrVillage of Waterford$247,000.00
306 Franklin StVillage of Waterford$247,000.00
468 Rivermoor DrVillage of Waterford$265,000.00
151 Lakefield CtWind Point$256,000.00
711 Tower CircleWind Point$410,000.00

