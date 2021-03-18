Racine County had 74 properties transferred to new owners between March 8th and 12th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $17 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Central Racine County Health Department and SAFE Haven of Racine. As well as the former Porters Furniture of Racine.
- The empty lot where Porters Furniture of Racine once stood is under new ownership. The property, 608 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, sold for $1,200,000.00 to CMC-Porters.
- The property occupied by SAFE Haven of Racine, 1029 Washington Ave, Racine, sold to ACENWI LLC for $149,500.00. SAFE Haven is a non-profit group home for youth under age 18 needing emergency shelter due to runaway behaviors and homelessness.
- Also, the US National Bank building, 10005 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, sold for $450,000.00 to HWY 31/60 Real Estate, LLC. The building is also home to the Central Racine County Health Department.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|6126 Bel Mar Ave
|Caledonia
|$63,500.00
|6930 Butternut Rd
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|719 Royal Park Rd
|Caledonia
|$210,000.00
|423 Hialeah Dr
|Caledonia
|$245,500.00
|5649 San Dell Way
|Caledonia
|$316,000.00
|4801 Bannoch Dr
|Caledonia
|$350,000.00
|12915 7 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$400,000.00
|10005 Northwestern Ave
|Franksville
|$450,000.00
|2348 Stonegate Rd
|City of Burlington
|$49,950.00
|125 S Duane St
|City of Burlington
|$395,000.00
|4201 Vandenboom Rd
|Dover
|$200,000.00
|22713 Durand Ave
|Dover
|$223,000.00
|5843 Cambridge Cir Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$120,000.00
|1208 N Sunnyslope Dr #206
|Mt Pleasant
|$137,500.00
|5742 Cambridge Cir Unit 2
|Mt Pleasant
|$155,000.00
|5719 Cambridge Ln 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$183,500.00
|1742 Summerfield Way #202
|Mt Pleasant
|$199,900.00
|5601 Palisades Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$276,500.00
|3054 Gates St
|Mt Pleasant
|$297,000.00
|6222 Rosemary Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$309,000.00
|7056 Woodbridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,900.00
|7816 Whitetail Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$325,000.00
|8353 Creek View Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$485,000.00
|26532 Lilac Ln Unit 5
|Norway
|$123,000.00
|23130 Norwood Dr
|Norway
|$247,500.00
|6013 E Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$380,000.00
|3611 21st St
|Racine
|$32,000.00
|1834 Roe Ave
|Racine
|$39,000.00
|2023 Clark St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|1634 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$77,000.00
|1021 English St
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|1617 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$98,000.00
|1021 English St
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1328 30 Chatham St
|Racine
|$110,855.00
|929 Indaiana St
|Racine
|$118,500.00
|1223 Walton Ave
|Racine
|$119,000.00
|3635 Charles St
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|2800 Dwight St
|Racine
|$129,400.00
|1100 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|2000 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|1545 West Blvd
|Racine
|$134,000.00
|2620 Gilson St
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2622 Geneva St
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|3333 Charles St
|Racine
|$138,000.00
|224 13th St
|Racine
|$148,000.00
|1029 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$149,500.00
|2819 Loncolnwood Dr
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|4516 Durand Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|3601 Republic Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|2808 Fleetwood Dr
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|1521 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$185,000.00
|1110 Harmony Dr
|Racine
|$192,000.00
|3800 Saint Clair St
|Racine
|$208,000.00
|726 Echo Ln
|Racine
|$210,500.00
|1643 College Ave
|Racine
|$271,900.00
|3338 Foxwood Rd
|Racine
|$340,000.00
|333 Lake Ave Unit 306
|Racine
|$374,000.00
|608 Wisconsin Ave
|Racine
|$1,200,000.00
|371 Adeline Dr
|Raymond
|$225,000.00
|2840 91st St
|Sturtevant
|$194,000.00
|3241 90th St
|Sturtevant
|$203,500.00
|8639 Fox Haven Chase
|Sturtevant
|$312,000.00
|30734 Morningview Cir
|Town of Waterford
|$104,000.00
|4331 Riverside Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$150,000.00
|28630 Sunflower Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$262,200.00
|8230 Black Bird Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$345,000.00
|902 Park Circle
|Union Grove
|$190,000.00
|801 12th Ave
|Union Grove
|$230,000.00
|126 13th Ave
|Union Grove
|$300,000.00
|618 Park Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$247,000.00
|306 Franklin St
|Village of Waterford
|$247,000.00
|468 Rivermoor Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$265,000.00
|151 Lakefield Ct
|Wind Point
|$256,000.00
|711 Tower Circle
|Wind Point
|$410,000.00