Racine County had 74 properties transferred to new owners between March 8th and 12th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $17 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Central Racine County Health Department and SAFE Haven of Racine. As well as the former Porters Furniture of Racine.

The empty lot where Porters Furniture of Racine once stood is under new ownership. The property, 608 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, sold for $1,200,000.00 to CMC-Porters.

The property occupied by SAFE Haven of Racine, 1029 Washington Ave, Racine, sold to ACENWI LLC for $149,500.00. SAFE Haven is a non-profit group home for youth under age 18 needing emergency shelter due to runaway behaviors and homelessness.

Also, the US National Bank building, 10005 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, sold for $450,000.00 to HWY 31/60 Real Estate, LLC. The building is also home to the Central Racine County Health Department.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 6126 Bel Mar Ave Caledonia $63,500.00 6930 Butternut Rd Caledonia $205,000.00 719 Royal Park Rd Caledonia $210,000.00 423 Hialeah Dr Caledonia $245,500.00 5649 San Dell Way Caledonia $316,000.00 4801 Bannoch Dr Caledonia $350,000.00 12915 7 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $400,000.00 10005 Northwestern Ave Franksville $450,000.00 2348 Stonegate Rd City of Burlington $49,950.00 125 S Duane St City of Burlington $395,000.00 4201 Vandenboom Rd Dover $200,000.00 22713 Durand Ave Dover $223,000.00 5843 Cambridge Cir Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $120,000.00 1208 N Sunnyslope Dr #206 Mt Pleasant $137,500.00 5742 Cambridge Cir Unit 2 Mt Pleasant $155,000.00 5719 Cambridge Ln 3 Mt Pleasant $183,500.00 1742 Summerfield Way #202 Mt Pleasant $199,900.00 5601 Palisades Ct Mt Pleasant $276,500.00 3054 Gates St Mt Pleasant $297,000.00 6222 Rosemary Ln Mt Pleasant $309,000.00 7056 Woodbridge Dr Mt Pleasant $315,900.00 7816 Whitetail Dr Mt Pleasant $325,000.00 8353 Creek View Ln Mt Pleasant $485,000.00 26532 Lilac Ln Unit 5 Norway $123,000.00 23130 Norwood Dr Norway $247,500.00 6013 E Wind Lake Rd Norway $380,000.00 3611 21st St Racine $32,000.00 1834 Roe Ave Racine $39,000.00 2023 Clark St Racine $60,000.00 1634 Washington Ave Racine $77,000.00 1021 English St Racine $85,000.00 1617 Kentucky St Racine $98,000.00 1021 English St Racine $110,000.00 1328 30 Chatham St Racine $110,855.00 929 Indaiana St Racine $118,500.00 1223 Walton Ave Racine $119,000.00 3635 Charles St Racine $125,000.00 2800 Dwight St Racine $129,400.00 1100 Blaine Ave Racine $130,000.00 2000 Arthur Ave Racine $130,000.00 1545 West Blvd Racine $134,000.00 2620 Gilson St Racine $135,000.00 2622 Geneva St Racine $135,000.00 3333 Charles St Racine $138,000.00 224 13th St Racine $148,000.00 1029 Washington Ave Racine $149,500.00 2819 Loncolnwood Dr Racine $155,000.00 4516 Durand Ave Racine $165,000.00 3601 Republic Ave Racine $165,000.00 2808 Fleetwood Dr Racine $175,000.00 1521 West Lawn Ave Racine $185,000.00 1110 Harmony Dr Racine $192,000.00 3800 Saint Clair St Racine $208,000.00 726 Echo Ln Racine $210,500.00 1643 College Ave Racine $271,900.00 3338 Foxwood Rd Racine $340,000.00 333 Lake Ave Unit 306 Racine $374,000.00 608 Wisconsin Ave Racine $1,200,000.00 371 Adeline Dr Raymond $225,000.00 2840 91st St Sturtevant $194,000.00 3241 90th St Sturtevant $203,500.00 8639 Fox Haven Chase Sturtevant $312,000.00 30734 Morningview Cir Town of Waterford $104,000.00 4331 Riverside Rd Town of Waterford $150,000.00 28630 Sunflower Ln Town of Waterford $262,200.00 8230 Black Bird Ct Town of Waterford $345,000.00 902 Park Circle Union Grove $190,000.00 801 12th Ave Union Grove $230,000.00 126 13th Ave Union Grove $300,000.00 618 Park Dr Village of Waterford $247,000.00 306 Franklin St Village of Waterford $247,000.00 468 Rivermoor Dr Village of Waterford $265,000.00 151 Lakefield Ct Wind Point $256,000.00 711 Tower Circle Wind Point $410,000.00

