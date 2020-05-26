The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive fell again to 4.1 percent in the past 24 hours, the second-lowest daily rate to date, as 289 new cases were identified, bringing the statewide total to 15,646

Four fatalities were reported Sunday — three of them in Racine County — bringing the state’s total death toll to 514.

The largest local increase in new cases today comes from Milwaukee County, with 138 new cases and 12 percent of tests coming back positive.

Counties that have been hotspots in recent weeks were considerably cooler today. Brown County reports only six new cases, Racine County reports seven and Kenosha County reports three, with all three counties showing a positive test rate of less than five percent.

By contrast, Dane County, which has consistently shown positive test rates under three percent, jumped to 19 percent, showing 14 positive results on just 72 tests.

Hospitalizations have been on the rise over the past week, peaking at 416 Friday but falling all the way down to 388 today. Of those currently hospitalized, 121 require intensive care. Of those currently hospitalized, 281 are in the southeast region of the state.

The rate of disparity in Latino populations continues to stand out — 33 percent of total cases are now Latino people, and 38 percent of today’s new cases. Latinos make up just seven percent of the state’s overall population.

Similarly, 19 percent of all cases are Black people, who also make up just under 30 percent of deaths. Black people make up just six percent of the state’s population.

DHS also reports that 59 percent of those confirmed to have been infected have recovered and 3.3 percent have died, leaving about 5,800 active, confirmed infections in the state.

This article was written by Robert Chappell and originally posted on Madison 365.