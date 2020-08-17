The rate of coronavirus tests returning positive results surged to 11.23 percent — up from 7.6 percent on Saturday, and the highest since April 22 — as just over 6,000 tests returned 685 positive results, according to Wisconsin state and county public health data. The 685 new cases bring the total case count for Wisconsin to 65,741. Of those, just over 8,700 are considered active, about 100 fewer than Friday.

Additionally, one more fatality was reported, in Milwaukee County, bringing the total death toll to 1,038. Eighteen people who tested positive for coronavirus infection have died of other causes, and are not counted as covid fatalities.

Today’s data brings the seven-day average of new cases to 741 and the 14-day average to 801. Over the past seven days, the percentage of positive tests has averaged 7.46 percent.

Wisconsin has averaged six deaths per day over the past week and seven per day over the past two weeks, for a total of 90 in the past 14 days.

The highest local new case count came in Milwaukee County, with 158 new cases and 17.5 percent of tests coming back positive.

Other localities with higher case totals and positive tests rates include:

Brown County: 36 new cases, 42.35 percent positive tests

Calumet County: 16 new cases, 5.82 percent positive tests

Dane County: 66 new cases, 19.41 percent positive tests

Dodge County: 10 new cases, 6.49 percent positive tests

Jefferson County: 17 new cases, 9.34 percent positive tests

Marinette County: 10 new cases, 40 percent positive tests

Outagamie County: 19 new cases, 16.8 percent positive tests

Ozaukee County: 13 new cases, percent positive tests unavailable

Portage County: 10 new cases, 27.78 percent positive tests

Racine County: 11 new cases, 8.87 percent positive tests

Sauk County: 10 new cases, 3.61 percent positive tests

Walworth County: 20 new cases, 9.9 percent positive tests

Washington County: 52 new cases, percent positive tests unavailable

Waukesha County: 64 new cases, 13.09 percent positive tests

Winnebago County: 17 new cases, 7.59 percent positive tests

Hospitalization data was not updated Sunday.

The rate of disparity in Latino populations has improved but continues to stand out. More than 22 percent of total cases are now Latino people, as well as 11.65 percent of today’s new positive cases. Latinos make up just seven percent of the state’s overall population.

Similarly, 14 percent of all cases are Black people, as are 20 percent of total COVID-19 related deaths in the state. Black people make up just six percent of the state’s population.

The state now reports that two percent of all covid cases in Wisconsin have died, while 85 percent have recovered and 13 percent remain active.

This article was written by Robert Chappell and originally posted on Madison 365.