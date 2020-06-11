The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive rose slightly to 2.8 percent as 322 new cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 21,658 — of which fewer than 6,000 remain active.

This story also appeared in Madison365

Additionally, 10 people died of COVID19 in the past 24 hours, including five in Milwaukee County.

The largest local increase in new cases today comes from Milwaukee County, with 160 new cases and six percent of tests coming back positive.

A number of counties showed a small number of new cases, but high percentage of positive tests, including:

Lafayette County: 1 new case, 8 percent positive tests

Portage County: 12 new cases, 8 percent positive tests

Winnebago County: 26 new cases, 7.8 percent positive tests

Hospitalizations statewide are down slightly at 328, three fewer than Monday. Of those currently hospitalized, 114 require intensive care. Additionally, 190 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The rate of disparity in Latino populations continues to stand out — 33.5 percent of total cases are now Latino people, and 30 percent of today’s new cases. Latinos make up just seven percent of the state’s overall population.

Similarly, 19 percent of all cases are Black people, who also make up 25 percent of deaths. Black people make up just six percent of the state’s population.

DHS also reports that 69 percent of those confirmed to have been infected have recovered and 3.3 percent have died, leaving about 5,900 active, confirmed infections in the state.

