MILWAUKEE, WI — As students enter their second week of classes, positive coronavirus cases have been on the rise in UW-Madison, which has shut down in-person instruction for two weeks and has issued quarantine orders for multiple dorms and Greek organizations.
University officials across the state are seeing safety plans in action, and are reporting daily COVID-19 case numbers.
All daily coronavirus case numbers are compiled by the University of Wisconsin System’s member schools and can be found online here.
By The Numbers: Positive COVID-19 Cases Across University of Wisconsin System Colleges.
All data is via the University of Wisconsin System college’s COVID-19 dashboards. All data represents student cases during the fall semester. All data reporting dates vary. This chart was updated Sep. 11.
946 UW-Madison
154 UW-Eau Claire
115 UW-Whitewater
97 UW-La Crosse
61 UW-Milwaukee
56 UW-Platteville
50 UW-Stevens Point
30 UW-Oshkosh
16 UW-Stout
8 UW Green Bay
4 UW-River Falls
3 UW-Parkside
1 UW-Waukesha Campus
1 UW-Washington County Campus
