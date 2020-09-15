MILWAUKEE, WI — As students enter their second week of classes, positive coronavirus cases have been on the rise in UW-Madison, which has shut down in-person instruction for two weeks and has issued quarantine orders for multiple dorms and Greek organizations.

University officials across the state are seeing safety plans in action, and are reporting daily COVID-19 case numbers.

This story also appeared in Patch

All daily coronavirus case numbers are compiled by the University of Wisconsin System’s member schools and can be found online here.

By The Numbers: Positive COVID-19 Cases Across University of Wisconsin System Colleges.

All data is via the University of Wisconsin System college’s COVID-19 dashboards. All data represents student cases during the fall semester. All data reporting dates vary. This chart was updated Sep. 11.

946 UW-Madison

154 UW-Eau Claire

115 UW-Whitewater

97 UW-La Crosse

61 UW-Milwaukee

56 UW-Platteville

50 UW-Stevens Point

30 UW-Oshkosh

16 UW-Stout

8 UW Green Bay

4 UW-River Falls

3 UW-Parkside

1 UW-Waukesha Campus

1 UW-Washington County Campus

Wisconsin: Finding Our Way Forward