The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather for later this evening. Clusters or lines of severe storms will track from northwest WI to southeast WI late this evening into the early morning hours. Damaging winds, possibly hurricane force, is the main concern, but large hail and isolated tornadoes may also occur. Racine County is at enhanced risk for severe weather.

“There is the potential for hurricane-force winds, as well as tornadoes,” commented David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator, “Therefore, it is important that each household has a working NOAA Weather Radio and weather apps that can provide warning.”

Maack explained that the tornado that destroyed Barneveld, WI in 1984 struck while residents slept. “When severe weather is forecasted at night, somebody in the household needs to monitor weather watches and warnings. And if a watch or warning is issued, be prepared to take shelter until after the storm has passed.”

Racine County Emergency Management offers these tips for staying safe during severe weather: