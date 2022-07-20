POWERS LAKE – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the drowning death of an 8-year-old girl here on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call to Lakeside Park on Powers Lake at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatch advised that rescue personnel were already on the scene performing CPR on the girl.

Initial reports indicated that the girl, who not has been identified, had been swimming in a roped-off area. She was found unresponsive in the water by another swimmer near the end of a pier at the beach. The girl was not wearing a floatation device. Rescue personnel from Richmond, Ill., arrived and took over life-saving measures. The girl was transported to a Burlington hospital where she died.

Information sought, assistance offered in Powers Lake tragedy

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Mental Health Resource Center at 262-764-8555.

