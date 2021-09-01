RACINE – Registration for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Adult Volleyball league will be held Monday, August 30 – Friday, September 24, 2021. Team registration information and forms may be picked up at the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Rm. 127, or may be printed from the PRCS website at cityofracine.org/ParksRec. Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Competitive & recreational leagues are available for men’s, women’s & coed teams. League play is Monday-Thursday evenings and will begin on October 25, 2021.

To register a team, managers are required to submit a team registration form with contact information and signatures from six players. Team fees are due at the time of registration. The fee for a team of six players is $425; additional players may be added for $35 each.

Registration is taken at the PRCS office (800 Center St., Rm. 127) Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Questions and requests for information may be directed to (262) 636-9131.

