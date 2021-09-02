RACINE – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will host three evening registrations for the 2021-2022 Fall/ Winter Youth Hoops Basketball Program. Evening registration is designed specifically for the measuring and testing of players in grades 5 – 8 and will be held on September 16, 22, and 28 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave in Racine. Players in 5th – 8th grade are only required to attend one evening registration date and may visit anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Registration forms are available on-site or may be obtained prior to registration at any of the five City of Racine Community Centers (Bryant, Chavez, King, Humble Park, and Tyler-Domer), the PRCS main office (800 Center St., Room 127), and at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/. A parent/guardian must complete registration forms.

The player registration fee for all ages is $40 for City of Racine Residents and $60 for Non-City Residents. The registration fee includes a team t-shirt.

Early registration is recommended as leagues fill fast. Prior participation does not guarantee placement in the PRCS Youth Hoops Program. Players from established teams (with the exception of 5th grade) may request and may be reassigned to their 2019-2020 teams provided they are registered before September 28, 2021, and that openings remain in the leagues. 5th grade players are assigned based on skill evaluation and height.

The Youth Hoops basketball program is in need of volunteer coaches. If interested, please contact Duncan Cortez at (262) 636-9568 or Matt Gomez at (262) 636-9445.

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/ and racineparksandrec on Instagram. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.