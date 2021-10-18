On Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department will be participating in the Prescription Drug Take-Back initiative by collecting unused and/or expired prescription medications for proper disposal.

Medications tend to accumulate in residential medicine cabinets long after they have outlived their usefulness, and if not disposed of properly, can end up in our water supply.

Here is the list of approved items that will be collected:

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Ointments

Inhalers

Patches

Non-aerosol sprays

Creams

Vials

Pet medications

Please note that solid medications must be removed from their containers, unless in sealed blister packs. Liquids (creams, sprays, lotions, etc.) must be in their original packaging.

Please do NOT bring the following:

Illegal drugs

Needles/sharps

Mercury thermometers

Aerosol cans

Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood)

Flares

Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil, gas)

Acids

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is located at 8811 Campus Dr in Mount Pleasant. Please use the main driveway entrance to access the site.

If you miss the day, the Village will have a permanent receptacle in the Police Department lobby, which is accessible Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Other permanent drop-off locations can be found here.

About Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is offering this special collection day.

“The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.”