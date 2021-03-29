Brookfield, Wis. – North Shore Bank today announced that the community bank’s February community give-back program “Bank on Kindness”. Along with its annual Race for the Hungry, the bank raised a total of $23,417 to support local efforts of Wisconsin non-profit hunger relief organizations. From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, the public donated to the local food pantries of their choice through the Bank on Kindness community-focused website created by North Shore Bank. The public contributed $17,236, with an additional $4,500 being matched by North Shore Bank and $1,681 being raised during Race for the Hungry.

Racine County Food Bank received $1,275 in contributions through the program. The following food pantries across Wisconsin shared in contributions through North Shore Bank’s February Bank on Kindness program:

“First and foremost, we want to thank our community members for rallying together for our local neighborhood food pantries. We’re thrilled that together we were able to fundraise almost $22,000 for food banks across the state in just one month,” said Susan Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at North Shore Bank. “We look forward to announcing future non-profit partners and hope our Bank on Kindness efforts can further help those who are struggling with needs in our community.”

The future of Bank on Kindness

North Shore Bank will choose different causes and related non-profits to feature for Bank on Kindness donations throughout the year. The program’s online donation portal also offers a simple way for the public to donate to any or all of the charities. Future Bank on Kindness non-profit organizations will be announced at a later date.

North Shore Bank, headquartered in Brookfield, is a mutual savings bank with assets of $2.5 billion and 46 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay. As well as surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County. Locate a North Shore Bank office. You can also connect with the bank on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.