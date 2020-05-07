The Racine area continues to see large daily increases in new COVID-19 cases. While it is reaching all parts of the community, the COVID-19 Pandemic is disproportionately affecting minority populations and communities of colors in the City of Racine and Villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point. Nearly 40% of cases report being of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, and almost another 40% report their race as Black or African American. During the pandemic, it is important that all community members do their part to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many individuals experience minimal to no symptoms, meaning that they may be unknowingly spreading the virus to others around them if they are not abiding by the Safer at Home order and other disease prevention methods. Others may not realize that the symptoms they are experiencing may point to coronavirus infection. Symptoms include a fever greater than 100.4°F, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle aches, and a new loss of taste or smell.

“COVID-19 cases in the City and County continue to spike. Today, we reached 356 total confirmed cases under the City’s jurisdiction. If we want to open the economy, we have to work together to stop community spread. We ask everyone to abide by the “Safer at Home” order. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, we need residents to work with public health officials to monitor their health and the health of those they have been in contact with. That is how we will help flatten curve,” said Racine’s Public Health Administrator, Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow our community to begin to reopen, the City of Racine Public Health Department requests the following:

Do not host or attend gatherings with others who are not members of your household.

Maintain physical / social distancing of at least 6 feet from others when out in public.

Limit travel outside your home to essential tasks, including seeking medical care, working, and shopping for groceries or other necessary supplies.

Wear a face mask or cloth face covering while out in public, if you are able to do so.

If you feel ill or experience any of the above symptoms, contact your health care provider for guidance and testing information.

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Regularly clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are touched frequently.

Finally, individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have come into contact with a confirmed case will be contacted and monitored by public health professionals to help ensure that transmission to other community members is as limited as possible. The Public Health Department asks for the residents’ patience and understanding that this is a necessary part of the process to ensure that we can flatten the curve in Racine and keep everyone safe.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the following resources: