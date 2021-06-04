As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
It’s officially June, which means that the Racine County Eye is joining in on the Pride Month celebrations. During this time, we focus our attention on celebrating the diversity of our community and promoting acceptance no matter our readers’ sexual orientation.
To celebrate love, we’ve wrapped up some things to do and resources that are not only fun for the LGBTQIA+ community but also their allies.
Pride Events
1. First Fridays
Stop by Social on Sixth during First Fridays, on June 3, 2021, in Downtown Racine. Enjoy LLC will be making an appearance and selling cookies that are PRIDE themed! Some of the cookies that will be for sale say “love is love” and are decorated in rainbow colors.
Nothing is sweeter than celebrating pride with a cookie. More details here.
2. Pepi’s Pride Weekend
A weekend-long celebration is being held at Pepi’s Pub and Grill, 618 6th St., with proceeds being donated to the LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin.
The following special drinks will be running during the event:
- Blake’s Rainbow Seeker Pineapple Cider
- Red Death
- Smashed Lemonade
- Buckets of Claws for $20
There will be live music, and a special guest will be making an appearance. There will also be a drag show happening at the pub. To see who will be performing, click here. For more information about this event, follow Pepi’s Pub and Grill on Facebook here.
3. Kenosha Pride Benefit Ball
The Kenosha Pride Benefit Ball will be taking place on Saturday, June 5, at the Rhode Center for the Arts. Lakeside Players is sponsoring this year’s “Kenosha Pride Benefit Show,” which will benefit Kenosha Pride. Performing will be Junior Miniaj and Tequila Rose.
Tickets to the event are $5 and will be available at the door. The door to the event opens at 6:15. There will be a show, 50/50 raffles, prizes, concessions, and bar.
Kenosha Pride will take place on August 22, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park. For more information about Kenosha Pride, click here.
4. Twisted! LGBTQ Pride Celebration
Olive or Twist presents a special pride event and show. On June 19, 2021, starting at 9 p.m., join The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for a night of love and celebrations. The showtime officially starts at 10 p.m.. and will take place at 2208 60 St. in Kenosha. There will be drink specials offered. This event is for ages 21 and up. For more details about the event, click here.
5. Pride and Black Lives Matter March
Change Is Coming, a community organization with a mission to unify the black community and allies together, is hosting a march in Racine. On June 9, at Monument Square, gather for a peaceful event at 6:30 p.m. as a way to celebrate Pride Month. Dress in rainbow and attend the event to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Resources
- The LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin
- Crisis calls can be made to 262.664.4100
- The Trevor Project
- Crisis calls can be made to 886.488.7386
- Transgender American Veterans Association
- Direct calls to 516-828-2911
- Humans Rights Campaign
- Howard Brown Health
- NAMI Racine County
- NAMI Helpline: Make Emergency Calls to 800.950.6264
- Racine Crisis Services
- Call 262.638.6741
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Crisis Calls Direct to 800.273.8255
- Planned Parenthood
- Trans Lifeline
- Call 877. 565.8860
