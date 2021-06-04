It’s officially June, which means that the Racine County Eye is joining in on the Pride Month celebrations. During this time, we focus our attention on celebrating the diversity of our community and promoting acceptance no matter our readers’ sexual orientation.

To celebrate love, we’ve wrapped up some things to do and resources that are not only fun for the LGBTQIA+ community but also their allies.

Pride Events

1. First Fridays

Stop by Social on Sixth during First Fridays, on June 3, 2021, in Downtown Racine. Enjoy LLC will be making an appearance and selling cookies that are PRIDE themed! Some of the cookies that will be for sale say “love is love” and are decorated in rainbow colors.

Nothing is sweeter than celebrating pride with a cookie. More details here.

2. Pepi’s Pride Weekend

A weekend-long celebration is being held at Pepi’s Pub and Grill, 618 6th St., with proceeds being donated to the LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin.

The following special drinks will be running during the event:

Blake’s Rainbow Seeker Pineapple Cider

Red Death

Smashed Lemonade

Buckets of Claws for $20

There will be live music, and a special guest will be making an appearance. There will also be a drag show happening at the pub. To see who will be performing, click here. For more information about this event, follow Pepi’s Pub and Grill on Facebook here.

3. Kenosha Pride Benefit Ball

The Kenosha Pride Benefit Ball will be taking place on Saturday, June 5, at the Rhode Center for the Arts. Lakeside Players is sponsoring this year’s “Kenosha Pride Benefit Show,” which will benefit Kenosha Pride. Performing will be Junior Miniaj and Tequila Rose.

Tickets to the event are $5 and will be available at the door. The door to the event opens at 6:15. There will be a show, 50/50 raffles, prizes, concessions, and bar.

Kenosha Pride will take place on August 22, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park. For more information about Kenosha Pride, click here.

4. Twisted! LGBTQ Pride Celebration

Pride Event at Olive or Twist

Olive or Twist presents a special pride event and show. On June 19, 2021, starting at 9 p.m., join The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for a night of love and celebrations. The showtime officially starts at 10 p.m.. and will take place at 2208 60 St. in Kenosha. There will be drink specials offered. This event is for ages 21 and up. For more details about the event, click here.

5. Pride and Black Lives Matter March

Change Is Coming, a community organization with a mission to unify the black community and allies together, is hosting a march in Racine. On June 9, at Monument Square, gather for a peaceful event at 6:30 p.m. as a way to celebrate Pride Month. Dress in rainbow and attend the event to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Resources

For more events happening in Racine and surrounding areas, check out our events calendar here. Do you like our content? Become a Racine County Eye subscriber by supporting local journalism by donating below.

Have a story idea? Contact Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com with information, questions, comments or concerns.

Rating: 5 out of 5.