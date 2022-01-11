RACINE – A primary election vote is on tap for the District 1 seat on the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Board of Education. The election will be held Tuesday, February 15.

Three candidates have filed nomination papers for the three-year term. They are Tonya Evans, Margaret Oliver and Theresa Villar. The top two finishers in the primary will face off in the Spring General Election scheduled for Tuesday, April 5.

Evans was appointed by the RUSD Board in December to complete the unexpired term of Amy Cimbalnik of Sturtevant, who suddenly resigned in November. Evans’ first official RUSD Board meeting was Monday. Villar was among four applicants for the open seat. Oliver has not previously run for office.

The remaining three RUSD Board candidates are running unopposed in the Spring General Election, although write-in candidacies are possible.

Matthew Hanser is seeking re-election to a three-year term for the District 8 seat. He was first elected in April 2016.

The other incumbent, Dulce Cervantes, is seeking re-election to a one-year term for the District 3 seat. She had previously declined to run for re-election this year but changed her mind.

Jane Brewer Barbian is running unopposed for a three-year term for the District 9 seat. That position is now held by Kimberly Hoover, who declined to seek re-election. Barbian held the RUSD Board District 6 seat from 2018 to 2021 before being defeated by Ally Docksey.

RUSD Board members are elected by geographic districts. To view a map visit: the Racine Unified School District website here .

