Residents at Primrose Retirement Community are staying active despite age and disabilities. LyndaFit, a locally owned and operated business, is working to help residents maintain and retain their independence, for as long as possible.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week, residents from the independent living and assisted living sides of the facility gather to work out and have fun. Those participating in exercises with LyndFit get the chance to receive specialized instructions from Lynda Knudtson, a fitness instructor.

Knudtson has over 30 years of experience and decades of time spent working with patients who have Parkinson’s Disease and Cancer. Through her business, she aims to help all community members, no matter their ability levels, achieve overall wellness.

She shares, “my clientele now is generally women (in their) 40s and older. So women just like me.” Read more about her experience on her website’s Meet Lynda page.

Wellness To Achieve Independence

Hired by Primrose’s Activities Director, Knudtson has regularly-scheduled blocks on their wellness calendar each week. Her fitness classes run for 30 minutes. It gives residents the opportunity to focus on their bodies and abilities. While there is some continuity, the classes strive to help real people with the reality of life’s changes.

“Yeah, we are we’re not in our 20s and 30s. We have some twinges in our hinges. And there are some mornings where we feel every bad life decision we’ve ever made. But we still have a zest for life,” says the fitness instructor.

Each fitness course is different. Some days the group works on toning exercises, flexibility, balance work, and strength exercises that apply to real-life scenarios. Knudtson explains one exercise known as the “step and reach” can help residents through tasks like reaching for a coffee cup on the counter. She continues by saying, “our exercises are linked to daily activities and daily living, like getting in and out of a car. We don’t want to have anybody help us get in and out of the car. So we’ll have stronger legs to do that by exercising.”

Another group favorite is what the class calls “porta-potties” and this imitates a squat. Knudtson shares, “no one likes to do squats no matter what age you are. So I tell them to do a ‘porta-potty,” so we hover over the chair, but we don’t want to touch it, and everybody giggles.”

Senior residents at Primrose enjoy playing a game of modified hockey

Balancing The Fun

While working to help residents continue to be as independent as possible at Primrose, the class always makes room for fun. The class enjoys playing balloon volleyball, soccer, and even modified hockey. In addition, they’ve taken their own twist on a children’s classic, parachute game, but instead, use bed sheets and balls to play a game of “popcorn.”

“They enjoy that but they have me ripping and running for that game because they pop those balls all over the place.” It’s a workout for both the residents and Lynda. Most recently, the residents took a crack at playing hockey. They were provided with pool noodles to use as hockey sticks and used balls as pucks.

The benefits? Even while having fun, she explains that Primrose residents have an increase and improvement in range of motion, upper body range of motion, flexibility, and engagement. These activities also help to keep everyone mentally engaged.

“That’s just it,” Lynda shares, “you’re never too old to stay physically active and you’re never too old to play.”

About Primrose Retirement Community

Primrose Retirement Communities, founded in 1989, believes that a retirement community should “reward its residents with value, comfort, security, and convenience,” according to their website.

Primrose Retirement Community currently has 32 locations across 17 states, three of which are in Wisconsin. Aside from Racine, which is located at 1775 N. Newman Road, there are also retirement communities in Appleton and Wasau.

The retirement community in Racine offers Assisted Living, Townhome Villas and Independent Living options for seniors to have the privacy and freedoms they deserve with security and 24-hour care and support they need.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.