The CPSC warns consumers to stop the use of three models of adult portable bed rails manufactured by Bed Handles, Inc., due to entrapment and asphyxia hazard. The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using three models of adult portable bed rails manufactured by Bed Handles, Inc. These models (AJ1, BA10W, and BA11W) can create an entrapment hazard and pose a risk of asphyxia to users.

Because the manufacturer of these bed rails is no longer in business, the company cannot offer a remedy. Consumers are urged to immediately stop use of the products and dispose of the products.

CPSC evaluated the bed rails and found that they can allow an individual to become entrapped between the bed rail and mattress, or within the portions of the bed rail itself, leading to asphyxia.

These bed rails have been sold online at Walmart.com, MedontheGo.com, soymedical.com, bpimedicalsupply.com, sonomasurgical.com, and other online retailers for around $80 to $100. The products have also been found for sale on secondary sites, such as eBay.com. The model number can be found on a white label located on the bottom of the handle.

The CPSC announced a recall of a previous version of the bed rails in both 2014 and 2015, due to an entrapment hazard. These bed rails, manufactured between 1994 and 2007, were sold without retention straps. Four people died after becoming entrapped in the bed rail; all four victims were elderly or disabled individuals. Since 2007, the bed rails have been sold with retention straps, but CPSC has found that the straps do not adequately protect consumers.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using these bed rails and report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.