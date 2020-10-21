We wouldn’t let anyone off the street drive a car without a license—that could cause property damage, injuries, and even death. Likewise, there are some professions that require licensure in the U.S. The goal is to be certain that those working in these professions have the knowledge and training not only to do their jobs well but to perform them safely. If you are looking into any of these careers, be aware that you may need to do a little more work.

Teachers

Most people know that teaching requires a degree, but not everyone is aware that teachers must also have a separate license that they must renew every five years. The requirements for this license are steep as well—namely, an assessment called the edTPA.

This portfolio is subject-specific. It requires you to record yourself teaching a standards-based lesson and then supply extensive commentary, lesson plans, instructional materials, student work samples, and more. The edTPA costs $300 to submit, and for every section that you would like to retake, you have to pay $100. Whenever you see a teacher, know they fought tooth and nail to get where they are.

Cosmetologists

Because of pop culture portrayals like Grease’s “Beauty School Dropout,” many people believe that cosmetology is a role that doesn’t require much training or effort. But licensed cosmetologists bring a lot of training to the table.

In Wisconsin, cosmetologists must get 1,550 hours of education at an accredited school, as well as 4,000 apprenticeship hours, before they can even take the exam. The exam, which includes both a written and practical portion, costs a total of $391 to take. Then they need to update their licenses every two years at the cost of $82 each time.

Taxi Drivers

Obviously, taxi drivers need a driver’s license to drive a cab. However, most states also require cab drivers to have an additional license. Every state differs in its requirements for that additional licensure. In New York, where cabs are most famous, you need a Taxi and Limousine Commission license and a taxi medallion, both of which need to be you need to renew periodically.

In Wisconsin, the process is a little more straightforward. Along with a vehicle permit and business permit, if you are starting your own taxi service, you have to pay $25 to complete an application through the Department of Safety and Professional Services. You also need to complete a disability and driver sensitivity training.