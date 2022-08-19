The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of August 22 – 28

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Register for an Event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Bookmobile Schedule Change

On Friday, Aug. 26, the Bookmobile will leave its Highway 31 and Spring Street stop at 2:30. Starting at 3 p.m., it will be at the Franksville Beer Garden for Community Care Days at 9614 Northwestern Avenue, Franksville, WI 53126.

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Summer Reading and STEAM Challenge End Aug. 31

Make sure you log your reading hours and STEAM tasks completed at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org before the end of the month! Awesome prizes are in store for our winners. For more details about these challenges, visit RacineLibrary.info to find related events, sign up for the library’s newsletter or follow its social media. Summer Reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

All Ages

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit.

Register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

Maker Monday

Monday, Aug. 22 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – Atrium, 1st Floor

The relocated Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, Aug. 24 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Our truck today, Gibby’s BBQ, dishes up comfort foods like barbeque pork and brisket sandwiches and loaded mac and cheese, served with their homemade apple coleslaw on the side. Tables will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the library for casual outdoor dining. While you’re here, be sure to stick around to learn some new tech skills at Lunch and Learn.

Aug. 24 — Gibby’s BBQ

Aug. 31 — Piña Mexican Eats

Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, Aug.24 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from the food truck at the library, then stick around to learn something new! At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Aug. 24 | 5-7 p.m.m| Youth Services – 1st Floor | All Ages

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Bookmobile at Community Care Days

Friday, Aug. 26 | 3-8 p.m. | Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, WI 53126 | All Ages

On Friday, Aug. 26, the Bookmobile will leave its Highway 31 and Spring Street stop at 2:30. Starting at 3 p.m., it will be at Community Care Days. Come on down to check out different types of trucks — including the Bookmobile — and enjoy food and live music.

No registration is required.

Kids

Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math)

Monday, Aug. 15 to Thursday, Aug. 18 and Monday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 25 | 1-2 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 3-5

Over the course of two weeks, we’ll show you the basics of all things STEAM at the Racine Public Library. Learn about everything from the building blocks of coding all the way up to video games and even machinery like 3D printers.

Registration is required.

Girls Who Code Club — Elementary School

Tuesday, August 23 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – Atrium, 1st Floor | For Girls in Grades 3-5

Learn computer science skills, and you can change the world. Girls Who Code clubs like this one offer a supportive sisterhood where you’ll not only build new skills but also make new friends and role models.

Registration is required.

Tweens and Teens

Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math)

Monday, Aug. 15 to Thursday, Aug. 18 and Monday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 25 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 6-8

Over the course of two weeks, we’ll show you the basics of all things STEAM at the Racine Public Library. Learn about everything from the building blocks of coding all the way up to video games and even machinery like 3D printers.

Registration is required.

Girls Who Code Club — Middle School

Tuesday, Aug. 23 | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | Girls in Grades 6-8

Learn computer science skills, and you can change the world. Girls Who Code clubs like this one offer a supportive sisterhood where you’ll not only build new skills but also make new friends and role models.

Registration is required.

Minecraft Club

Thursday, Aug. 25 | 5 p.m. | Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st floor | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city, and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Tween Game Night with Gamestersbay

Monday, Aug. 22 | 4-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | Ages 8-12

Bring your friends and your favorite board and card games to play, or try some of our games — we’ve got everything from chess to Catan!

No registration is required.

Summer Scares Middle-Grade Book Discussion: India Hill Brown’s “The Forgotten Girl”

Tuesday, Aug. 23 | 1:00 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Middle Grades

When Iris and Daniel stumble upon a forgotten grave, society’s ghosts — both figurative and literal — are uncovered. Join us to discuss this riveting middle-grade read. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Summer Scares Teen Book Discussion: Katie Alender’s “The Companion”

Thursday, Aug. 25 | 2 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades 7-12

“The orphans say Margot is lucky to have survived the accident that killed her family, but it wasn’t luck that made the Suttons take Margot home. She was chosen to be a companion to their silent, mysterious daughter, Agatha.” Readers in grades seven to 12 are invited to join us to discuss this spirited, disturbing novel about 16-year-old Margot: the sole survivor of her family’s car crash. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Adults

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Aug. 23 | 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment, registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website and more. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares Adult Book Discussion: Gabino Iglesias’ “”Coyote Songs””

Wednesday, Aug. 24 | 5:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Adults

Full of irony and impossible choices, Iglesias’ “”Coyote Songs”” will raise the questions we’re afraid to ask ourselves and call into question the very nature of good and evil. Join us to discuss this thought-provoking, horrific read. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Medicare 101

Friday, Aug. 26 | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Adults

Are you turning 65 or new to Medicare? Join Humana for a light, fun, informative session to explain its services and community resources available to people of all ages.

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

