The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of November 12 – 18

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Closings

Racine Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. It will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25.

Black Friday at the Racine Public Library, Nov. 25

Stop by the library during Black Friday for:

Free parking

Forgiven fees on lost items*

Free printing and copying

Fill a bag for $5 from the book sale nook

Discounted merch

And other surprises!

*Fee forgiveness only applies to items from the Racine Public Library, not to interlibrary loan items or items from other libraries in our collective.

Reading Challenges

Reading Challenge: Native American Heritage Month 2022

Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 30 | Beanstack | All Ages

November is National Native American Heritage Month. Celebrate the rich cultural traditions, histories, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in North America by reading books written by Indigenous authors and completing activities inspired by this celebration. Log your reading and activities in Beanstack throughout the month to earn badges.

Registration is required.

All Ages

Connecting Art to Public Spaces

November | Open Hours | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Mahogany Gallery invites you to its art display in the youth department of the Racine Public Library this fall. The exhibition features visual artworks by local, regional and national artists.

No registration is required.

NaNoWriMo: National Novel Writing Month

Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 30

NaNoWriMo is a fun, empowering approach to creative writing. The challenge: draft an entire novel (or another writing-based project) in just one month. For 30 wild, exciting, surprising days, you get to lock away your inner editor, let your imagination take over, and just create! To track your progress with the Racine Public Library’s other writers, ask for Carrie at the youth services desk. You can also sign up at NaNoWriMo.org to participate with writers across the world.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Nov. 14 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor

The relocated Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Spice It Up!

Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample. Available first-come, first-served until supplies run out. November’s spice is rosemary.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Kids

Ruff Readers

Every Monday through Thursday | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5 only

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Crafts with K: Making the Donuts

Saturday, Nov. 12 | 1-3 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Tweens, Kids with Adult Supervision

Have your parents ever told you “Time to make the donuts” before leaving for work? Want to give it a try? Today we’ll create donuts from recycled cardboard, construction paper and glue. Don’t forget to add sprinkles! There will be refreshments, including donuts.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Nov. 12 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids Grades 3+The library’s computers are loaded up with games like Roblox and Minecraft for you to come play. Stop in to play your favorites, or maybe try something new.

Registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Children and caretakers, unleash your artistic spirit! Miss Keiko will be here with supplies and her eye for aesthetics to help you explore your creative side. The theme for November’s craft is “Thanksgiving Day.”

No registration is required.

How to 3D Print

Saturday, Nov. 19 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids Grades 3+

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidgets, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Lap-Sit Storytime

Tuesday, Nov. 15 | 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For kids birth – 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Nov. 15 | 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some simple rhymes and fingerplays.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Gail Navratil

Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 10-10:25 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Bedtime Stories and Songs

Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

A cozy evening of song, dance and movement with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Nov. 17 | 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Crafts with K: Making the Donuts

Saturday, Nov. 12 | 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Tweens, Kids with Adult Supervision

Have your parents ever told you “I have to go make the donuts” before leaving for work? Want to give it a try? Today we’ll create donuts from recycled cardboard, construction paper and glue. Don’t forget to add sprinkles! There will be refreshments, including donuts.

No registration is required.

Cars and Drones

Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 5-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 4-8

Curious to know what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle? Come try out the library’s drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

Registration is required.

Scratch 101

Thursday, Nov. 17 | 5-6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Nov. 17 | 6-7 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Teens, Adults

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about the book we just read, this podcast you have to hear, or that binge-worthy Netflix show. It’s anything, everything and cheese!

No registration is required.

Games with K: Battle of the Zodiacs

Thursday, Nov. 17 | 6-8 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | 16+

Astrology lovers, represent your zodiac sign over a few rounds of “Battle of the Zodiac.” Plus, learn something new about your sign, enjoy refreshments, and — if you’re our lucky winner — win a zodiac bracelet to take home.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Nov. 14 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Nov. 15 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

iPad 101

Tuesday, Nov. 15 | 5-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Get ready to learn your way around an iPad! In this class, we’ll go over the app store and how it works. Please bring your own device and any passwords needed to use it.

Registration is required.

Senior Movie Day: “Shaft”

Thursday, Nov. 17 | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Seniors 55+

All those 55 and up, join us for a movie! We’re setting up our full-size screen, projector — plus free popcorn and water — for your enjoyment. Today’s film, “Shaft,” stars Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi, Christopher St. John and Lawrence Pressman in a plot about a private detective hired to rescue a mobster’s daughter from her kidnappers.

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Nov. 17 | 6-7 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Teens, Adults

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about the book we just read, this podcast you have to hear, or that binge-worthy Netflix show. It’s anything, everything and cheese!

No registration is required.

Games with K: Battle of the Zodiacs

Thursday, Nov. 17 | 6-8 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | 16+

Astrology lovers, represent your zodiac sign over a few rounds of “Battle of the Zodiac.” Plus, learn something new about your sign, enjoy refreshments, and — if you’re our lucky winner — win a zodiac bracelet to take home.

Registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.