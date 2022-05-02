The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of May 2 – 8

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):

Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library News

2nd Floor Renovation

See what our Executive Director, Angela Zimmerman, wrote about our exciting construction project at the Racine Public Library: A letter from Angela Zimmerman, Executive Director.

hoopla

We’re excited to share that hoopla has joined the Racine Public Library’s offerings for patrons. hoopla is a platform where you can stream and access audiobooks, e-books, comics, graphic novels, movies, television episodes, music albums and BingePasses, available in 10 different languages. To learn more, visit RacineLibrary.info/hoopla.

Spring into Summer Literacy Fest

Saturday, May 14 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive and the Patron Lot

Stop by for storytimes, games, information about summer camps and sports, job opportunities for students, summer school registration and sign-up for the Racine Public Library’s Summer Reading program.



All Ages

Maker Monday

Monday, May 2 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

The Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, May 4 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Tech Help Appointments

Thursday, May 5 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Need help with your laptop, tablet or smartphone? The Racine Public Library Tech Team is here to help! Make an appointment, and a library team member will assist you, one-on-one, with any questions you might have.

Registration is required. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve your spot.

Kids

Storytimes will resume in June.

Tweens

Cars and Drones

Wednesday, May 4 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 4-8

We’ll teach you how to program and pilot robotic cars and drones.

Registration is required.

Teens

Minecraft Club

Thursday, May 5 | 5 p.m. | Google Meet | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

