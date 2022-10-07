The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of October 8 – 14

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Request the Techmobile

Racine Public Library’s new techmobile is officially open here! The library is excited to further accommodate the needs of the community by attending more events and outreaches. If you would like the techmobile to attend your event, please send us the details at RacineLibrary.info/request.

Closings

Racine Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. It will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25.

All Ages

Connecting Art to Public Spaces

October | Open Hours | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Mahogany Gallery invites you to its art display in the youth department of the Racine Public Library this fall. The exhibition features visual artworks by local, regional and national artists.

No registration is required.

Whispering Closets — National Coming Out Day

Sunday, Oct. 9-Saturday, Oct. 15 | Appointments available open hours | Study Room

Share your coming-out story with the Racine Public Library in celebration of National Coming Out Day. In partnership with WI Humanities and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, the library is collecting oral histories from Racine’s queer community. We can accept written stories, pre-recorded videos, or even schedule a time to record your story ourselves. To get started, complete our consent form, then we’ll be in touch with any next steps.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Oct. 10 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

The relocated Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Hispanic Heritage Month

Saturday, Oct. 15 | 4-6 p.m. | Library Drive

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with traditional, folk, belly and pop dances, as well as tamales, crafts and more!

¡Celebre el Mes de la Herencia Hispana con bailes tradicionales, folclóricos, de belly y pop, tamales, manualidades y más!

No registration is required.

Kids

Ruff Readers

Every Monday through Thursday until Oct. 20 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5 Only

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Lap-Sit Storytime

Tuesday, Oct. 11 | 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For kids birth – 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Oct. 11 | 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some simple rhymes and fingerplays.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Gail Navratil

Wednesday, Oct. 12 | 10-10:25 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Bedtime Stories and Songs

Wednesday, Oct. 12 | 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

A cozy evening of song, dance and movement with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Oct. 13 | 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Pokémon Club with Twin Dragon Games

Saturday, Oct. 8 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Tweens, Grades 4-8

Certified Pokémon Professors from Twin Dragon Games show you how to play the Pokémon card game, teach you the value of different cards, and encourage discussion of all things Pokémon.

No registration is required.

ARGH: Awesome RPL Gaming Hour

Monday, Oct. 10 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Tweens, Teens

Stop in for a tabletop and board game night! We’ve got games as simple as Trouble and Sorry as well as more strategic games like Chess and Catan for those looking for a challenge.

No registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Tuesday, Oct. 11 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

Registration is required.

Robots, Cars & Drones

Wednesday, Oct. 12 | 5-6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Tweens

Curious to know what it’s like to control and even program a robot? Come try out the library’s drones and other robots to get a taste of coding and engineering.

Registration is required.

Video Game Tournament Battle

Saturday, Oct. 15 | 1-4 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor, The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Ages 8-12, 13-18

Join us for a video game tournament! There will be two brackets: Eight to 12-year-olds and 13- to 18-year-olds. Compete to the top of your bracket to win prizes (and bragging rights).

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Oct. 10 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Friday, Oct. 14 | 10-11 a.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Adults 55+

Learn how to use a tablet to navigate web pages, check your emails, and more! You don’t need any experience or a tablet of your own; we’ll supply the devices for today’s session. To register, call Taylor at 262-833-8777.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Oct. 11 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Senior Dominoes

Thursday, Oct. 13 | 10-11:30 a.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Ages 55+

Come play a few sessions of Dominoes with us! We’ll be trying games like chicken foot, Mexican train and more. We provide the space and the games, and you bring yourself (and a few friends or neighbors, if you’d like).

No registration is required.

Murder Mystery Dinner

Friday, Oct. 14 | 6-9 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Join us for a 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner at the Racine Public Library! Tonight’s interactive show, “Death of a Gangster,” is hosted by a professional murder mystery theater troupe. Dressing up is encouraged. Your ticket covers food and admission, but be sure to browse our silent auction for souvenirs and other ways to support the library.

Register for this event here. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library Foundation, which supports the library’s expansion, stabilization and special projects now and to come.

Tickets Required: $50/person, $250/table of six

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

