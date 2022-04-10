The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of April 11 – 17

Library News

New Seed Library

Racine Public Library is excited to announce its newest community resource: a seed library! Developed in partnership with Foodwise Extension Racine, the new seed library is located on the library’s second floor and is ready for you to pick out seeds to take home. Just stop in, grab what you want, and take it home — no checkout required. Join us to celebrate this new service at the seed library’s opening reception, a garden storytime, on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

Library and Bookmobile Schedule

The Racine Public Library and its Bookmobile will be closed on Friday, April 15 for spring break. The library and Bookmobile will resume regular hours on Saturday, April 16.

Spring Book Sale

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Early access for members — Thursday, April 21 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Open to the community — Friday & Saturday, April 22 -23 | 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Shop from more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys and games in good condition at a generous discount!

125th Anniversary Events

Earth Day Cleanup

Saturday, April 23 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Entrance

In celebration of the library’s 125th anniversary, the library is hosting an Earth Day cleanup! Stop by the library for light refreshments and supplies, including garbage bags, gloves and tools. Then, join us in sprucing up the library grounds, nearby garden beds and lakefront. Weather permitting, we will also install a Native Plant Garden in partnership with the Pike-Root River Watershed.

All Ages

Maker Monday

Monday, April 11 | 9 a.m.-7p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

The Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

Tech Help Appointments

Thursday, April 14 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Need help with your laptop, tablet or smartphone? The Racine Public Library Tech Team is here to help! Make an appointment, and a library team member will assist you, one-on-one, with any questions you might have.

Registration is required. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve your spot.

Celebration of the Seed Library

Thursday, April 14 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Celebrate the unveiling of our new seed library, where community members can take free seeds to plant fruits, vegetables, flowers and more. There will be poetry and music to honor April as National Poetry Month as well, including free poetry books for patrons to take home.

Kids

Tales for Tots

Tuesday, April 12 | 10 a.m. | Facebook Live and Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

No registration is required.

Family Story Time

Wednesday, April 13 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Come see Storyteller Gail’s handmade tools to bring tales to life. Using music, fingerplays and other unique methods, the story she tells is sure to be an experience.

No registration is required.

TBR or Not TBR Book Club

Wednesday, April 13 | 4 p.m. | Martin Room – 1st Floor, Youth Services | Grades 2-5

There’s no reading assignment for this book club. Instead, just show up and tell us about what you’ve been reading lately! All books and genres are welcome — it’s a great way to find new reading recommendations without all the pressure. Open to grades two to five.

No registration is required.

Tweens

Scratch 101

Wednesday, April 13 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 4-8

Coding is easy — we’ll show you! We’ll introduce you to coding using the software Scratch; no materials required.

No registration is required.

Teens

Y.A.L.L: Bad Art Night

Monday, April 11 | 4:30 p.m. | Lee Room | Grades 4-12

It’s time to embrace your inner artist — the one who can barely draw a straight line. Together, we’ll create terrible portraits of yourself, your heroes, your fellow program attendees, and your dog; craft breathtaking statues from unconventional materials, and look on in horror at the results of our blind sculpting practice.

No registration required.

Meet the Representatives

Wednesday, April 13 | 6:30 p.m. | Zoom

Meet your local Aldermen! Join Aldermen John Tate II, Jody Spencer and a few others on Zoom to ask about their positions, their policies and who they are as people.

Registration is required.

Minecraft Club

Saturday, April 14 | 2 p.m. | Google Meet | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the Racine Public Library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons

Thursday, April 14 | 6 p.m. | Virtual | Grades 6-12

Participate in a Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign of your own creation! With help from Dungeon Master Michael, teens in grades six through 12 will plan and run their own D&D sessions. Just bring your ideas; the library will supply all the materials you’ll need.

COVID-19 Library Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time.

The library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

More about the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

