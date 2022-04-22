The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of April 25 – May 1

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):

Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website.

Library News

hoopla

We’re excited to share that hoopla has joined the Racine Public Library’s offerings for patrons. hoopla is a platform where you can stream and access audiobooks, e-books, comics, graphic novels, movies, television episodes, music albums and BingePasses, available in 10 different languages. To learn more, visit RacineLibrary.info/hoopla.

Spring Book Sale

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Early access for members — Thursday, April 21 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Open to the community — Friday & Saturday, April 22 -23 | 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Shop from more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys and games in good condition at a generous discount!

125th Anniversary Events

Earth Day Cleanup

Saturday, April 23 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Entrance

In celebration of the Racine Public Library’s 125th anniversary, the library is hosting an Earth Day cleanup! Stop by the library for light refreshments and supplies, including garbage bags, gloves and tools. Then, join us in sprucing up the library grounds, nearby garden beds and lakefront. Weather permitting, we will also install a Native Plant Garden in partnership with the Pike-Root River Watershed.

All Ages

Tech Help Appointments

Thursday, April 28 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Need help with your laptop, tablet or smartphone? The Racine Public Library Tech Team is here to help! Make an appointment, and a library team member will assist you, one-on-one, with any questions you might have.

Registration is required. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve your spot.

Kids

Storytimes will resume the first week of May.

Teens

Minecraft Club

Thursday, April 28 | 2 p.m. | Google Meet | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons

Thursday, April 28 | 6 p.m. | Virtual | Grades 6-12

Participate in a Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign of your own creation! With help from Dungeon Master Michael, teens in grades six through 12 will plan and run their own D&D sessions. Just bring your ideas; the library will supply all the materials you’ll need.

Registration is required.

Teen Craft and Chat

Thursday, April 28 | 4 p.m. | Lee Room | Grades 6-12

We bet your closet needs some more weird and wild jewelry. Come hang out with us and make your own goldfish-in-a-jar necklace!

No registration is required.

Adults

Adult Craft: Bird Feeders

Monday, April 25 | 6 p.m. | Innovation Lab | Adults Only

Decorate and paint your own bird feeder to get ready for spring! All supplies will be provided.

Registration is required.

Anette Isaacs presents “Between Normality and Terror: Everyday Life in Nazi Germany”

Wednesday, April 27 | 6 p.m. | Zoom

German born and raised, Anette Isaacs holds Master’s Degrees in American Studies, Political Science, and History. She will be using her extensive knowledge of her home country’s history to speak on the role of government surveillance and brutality, but also explore what daily life was like for ordinary citizens in 1930s Germany. Viewing history through education, employment and cultural expression, she will show how German people were oscillating between normality and terror and how the Nazis were able to turn Germany into a brutal and horrific dictatorship.

Registration is required.

Author Talks: Candace Sanchez Reads “Unspoken”

Thursday, April 28 | 6 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Candace Sanchez, author of “Unspoken,” will read an excerpt from her book. Following the reading, BeLEAF Survivors will present the 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness Month awards then facilitate a speak-out for attendees.

No registration is required.

Entendiendo la Alzheimer y la Demencia

Jueves, 28 de abril | 6 p.m. | Atrio – Primer Piso

Virginia Zerpa de la Asociación de Alzheimer hablará sobre la atención y los recursos para las personas con Alzheimer o demencia.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

