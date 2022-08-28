The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of August 29 – September 4

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register for an Event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Bookmobile Schedule Change

The Racine Public Library and the Bookmobile will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5. They will be back to their normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Summer Reading and STEAM Challenge End Aug. 31

Make sure you log your reading hours and STEAM tasks completed at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org before the end of the month! Awesome prizes are in store for our winners. For more details about these challenges, visit RacineLibrary.info to find related events, sign up for the library’s newsletter or follow its social media. Summer Reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

All Ages

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit.

Register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

Maker Monday

Monday, Aug. 29 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – Atrium, 1st Floor

The relocated Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Last Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, Aug. 31 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Our final Lunch Break is served by Piña Mexican Eats. They’re bringing authentic recipes from Mexico, featuring fresh ingredients made from scratch every day and never frozen. Tables will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the library for casual outdoor dining. While you’re here, be sure to stick around to learn some new tech skills at Lunch and Learn.

Aug. 31 — Piña Mexican Eats

Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, Aug.31 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from the food truck at the library, then stick around to learn something new! At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Sept. 7 | 5-7 p.m.m| Youth Services – 1st Floor | All Ages

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Once Upon a Time, 125 Years Ago…

Friday, Sept. 9 | 5-7 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

On Sept. 9, 1897, the Racine Public Library opened its doors for the first time. 125 years later, we’re commemorating this day with the unveiling of our brand-new Techmobile and staged recreations of historic library photos. Stick around for a historical literary talk at 6 p.m., and throughout the evening enjoy our storytimes, crafts, vendors and food.

Row the Root — A Library Paddle Fundraiser

Saturday, Sept. 10 | 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The R.E.C., 1301 West 6th Ave., Racine, WI 53404 | Tweens, Teens and Adults

Paddle along the Root River, starting at the R.E.C. and concluding at the Sixth Street bridge. A Root River specialist will join us on the water to teach attendees about the river’s ecosystem and history. Tickets are $10 for a launch, $25 for a boat rental and a launch — you can purchase at Racine-Public-Library-Foundation.square.site. All proceeds benefit the Racine Public Library. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 24.

Tickets Required.

Kids

Ruff Readers

Monday, Sept. 12 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5 Only

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Adults

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Aug. 30 | 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment, registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website and more. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, Sept. 1 | 10:10-11 a.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Adults 55+

It’s Bingo time! Join us for five rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. The grand prize is a Walmart gift card.

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

