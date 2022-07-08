The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of July 11 – 17

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Register for an Event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Career Services at the Library

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website.

Job support service dates and times:

July 5, 2022 | 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 12, 2022 | 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 19, 2022 | 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 26, 2022 | 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

No registration is required — just drop in! Virtual workshops are also available.

Construction Zone Ahead

The library’s second-floor renovation has begun! Shelves and items will be moving to different parts of the library while work is in progress, and the library will be a bit louder than usual for the coming months. If you need assistance finding anything, our staff will be happy to help.

The upgraded Innovation Lab, Teen Space, Business Center and study spaces are moving full speed ahead. Walls for these spaces have started going up around the library. Construction on the staircase will require a few extra steps (no pun intended), so this has been adjusted to begin in late July. When the staircase moves forward, parts of the lobby will be blocked off, including the public first-floor bathrooms. For more information, visit RacineLibrary.info/renovation

Summer Reading Underway

2022’s Summer Reading theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Log your reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

For more details about summer reading programs and events, visit RacineLibrary.info, where you can browse, sign up for the library’s newsletter or follow its social media. Summer reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Lunch Break at the Library

Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tables will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the library for casual outdoor dining. While you’re here, be sure to stick around to learn some new tech skills at Lunch and Learn!

July 13: Jaramillo’s Taco Truck

July 20: T & N’s Eggroll House

July 27: TBD

Aug. 3: Hydn Grilled Cheese

Aug. 10: Picos Tacos

Aug. 17: Fork N’ Fry

Aug. 24: TBD

Aug. 31: Piña Mexican Eats

125th Anniversary

The Racine Public Library is getting ready to celebrate its 125th birthday in a big way! On Saturday, July 16, we’re shutting down Lake Avenue in front of the library for a giant block party from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Stop by for live music, a Racine history presentation, beer tent, a classic car show, food trucks, vendors, games and more! Sponsored by the Racine Public Library Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, ZMac Transportation and Game Changers Car Club.

All Ages

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit.

Register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

Camp NaNoWriMo

Friday, July 1-Sunday, July 31 | Track your progress at Youth Services – 1st Floor

Is the annual National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) not enough for all the creative ideas you have brimming? Welcome to Camp NaNo, an annual writing event that takes place every July. Patrons of all ages are invited to “set up camp” and work on any type of creative project, not just a novel. First drafts or revisions, scripts or stories or poems or essays — all are welcome! Just set a goal and get writing.

Summer Scares: Horror Podcast Showdown

Monday July 4-Sunday, July 31

Listen to horror podcasts and vote for your favorites! Each week, the winning podcasts will move on to the next round as we try to determine Racine’s favorite horror podcast. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library. Check our website for the form to participate.

Maker Monday

Monday, July 11 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

The relocated Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, July 13 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from the food truck at the Racine Public Library, then stick around to learn something new! At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, July 13 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation with more than 25 years in the game, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Gaming 101 with Gamesters Bay

Thursday, July 14 | 5 to 6 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in the Atrium

Does your knowledge of board gaming start and end with Monopoly and Scrabble? Ivette Camarano of Gamesters Bay will open up a whole new world of gaming, demonstrating all sorts of tabletop and board games to enjoy with your family or at your next get-together with friends. With everything from cut-throat strategy games to RPGs, your new favorite game may be right here waiting!

Kids

Sea Creature Science

Monday, July 1 | 2 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Do you know what creatures live in our oceans? Come learn about some new animals — we’ve got crafts, fun facts and other activities for your enjoyment.

Registration is required.

Lap-Sit Storytime

Tuesday, July 12 | 9:30 a.m | Martin Room, Youth Services – 1st Floor | 2 years and under

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Thursday, July 12 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sit down with us to enjoy songs, stories and fun activities.

No registration is required.

Girls Who Code Club — Elementary School

Tuesday, July 12 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | For Girls in Grades 3-5

Learn computer science skills, and you can change the world. Girls Who Code clubs like this one offer a supportive sisterhood where you’ll not only build new skills but also make new friends and role models.

Registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Tuesday, July 12 | 6 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime

Wednesday, July 13 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Ocean Craft

Wednesday, July 13 | 10:45 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Come create an ocean-themed craft with Miss Keiko!

No registration is required.

Bilingual STEM Storytime

Wednesday, July 13 | 11 a.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from Jaramillo’s food truck and then settle in for a storytime in both Spanish and English.

No registration is required.

TBR or Not TBR

Wednesday, July 13 | 4 p.m. | Martin Room – 1st Floor, in Youth Services | Grades 2-5

There’s no reading assignment for this book club. Instead, just show up and tell us about what you’ve been reading lately! All books and genres are welcome — it’s a great way to find new reading recommendations without all the pressure.

No registration is required.

Preschool Dance Party

Thursday, July 14 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Come listen to music and dance! This party is like a storytime, just without the stories.

No registration is required.

Sink-In Movie

Friday, July 15 | 2 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Create your own cardboard submarine as we enjoy a family-friendly movie.

Registration is required.

Tweens and Teens

Teen Anime & Manga Club

Saturday, July 9 | 1 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in the Atrium

Are you a fan of anime or an avid manga reader? Join us each month for a hangout, during which we’ll screen anime and chat about our favorites!

No registration is required.

Teen Game Night

Monday, July 11 | 4 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in the Atrium

Bring your friends and your favorite board and card games to play, or try some of our games — we’ve got everything from chess to Catan!

No registration is required.

Girls Who Code Club — Middle School

Tuesday, July 12 | 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | For Girls in Grades 6-8

Learn computer science skills, and you can change the world. Girls Who Code clubs like this one offer a supportive sisterhood where you’ll not only build new skills but also make new friends and role models.

Registration is required.

Adults

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, July 12 | 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. | 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. Virtual workshops are also available.

No registration is required.

Senior Craft Series: Patriotic Wreath

Thursday, July 14 | 10-11:30 a.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor | 55+

Settle in with other crafters at the library as we walk you through how to make your very own patriotic wreath.

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

