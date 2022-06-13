The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of June 13 – 19

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Register for an Event

Library News

Delayed Opening

The Racine Public Library will have a delayed opening on Friday, June 17 for staff training. Opening will be at noon.

Construction Zone Ahead

The Racine Public Library’s second-floor renovation has begun! Shelves and items will be moving to different parts of the library while work is in progress, and the library will be a bit louder than usual for the coming months. If you need assistance finding anything, our staff will be happy to help. In this first phase, we’ll build our brand-new staircase, start on the new Lake Avenue entrance and remodel the southeast corner of the second floor where our Business Center and flex study spaces will emerge.

During this first phase, the first-floor bathrooms in our lobby will be inaccessible, so please plan to use the second-floor bathrooms instead. For more information, visit RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Summer Reading has started!

The 2022 Summer Reading program starts on June 1! This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Log your reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

For more details about Racine Public Library summer reading programs and events, visit RacineLibrary.info, where you can browse, sign up for the library’s newsletter or follow its social media. Summer reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Native Plant Garden Taking Root

Have you spotted the new layer of wood chips around the book drops outside the library? Then you’ve seen the site for our upcoming native plant garden! This plant bed will contribute to a healthy ecosystem for Racine’s birds, butterflies and bees. The garden will be fully planted in the next couple of weeks with the help of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.

Will you help fund the Racine Public Library garden’s plants? A $10 donation will cover two plants and place your name on our sponsorship sign. Donate online at RacineLibrary.info/donate, and be sure to note that your contribution is for the garden.

Lunch Break at the Library is Back

The Racine Public Library is excited to welcome back Lunch Break at the Library. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tables will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the library for casual outdoor dining. While you’re here, be sure to stick around to learn some new tech skills at Lunch and Learn!

June 15: Pina Mexican Eats

June 22: T & N’s Eggroll House

June 29: Mr. Greens

July 6: Piña Mexican Eats

July 13: Jaramillo’s Taco Truck

July 20: T & N’s Eggroll House

July 27: Mr. Greens

Aug. 3: Hydn Grilled Cheese

Aug. 10: Picos Tacos

Aug. 17: Fork N’ Fry

Aug. 24: Mr. Greens

Aug. 31: Piña Mexican Eats

125th Anniversary

The Racine Public Library is getting ready to celebrate its 125th birthday in a big way! On Saturday, July 16, we’re shutting down Lake Avenue in front of the library for a giant block party from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Stop by for live music, a Racine history presentation, beer tent, a classic car show, food trucks, vendors, games and more!

All Ages

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit.

Register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

Pride Month Take & Make

Month of June | Second-Floor Staff Desk

Pick up a Pride-themed take-and-make craft kit to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community!

Maker Monday

Monday, June 13 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

The re-located Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, June 15 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from the food truck at the Racine Public Library, then stick around to learn something new! At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

No registration is required.

Spice it Up: Dill

Available Starting Wednesday, June 15 | Second-Floor Staff Desk

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. The spice of the month for June is dill. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, June 15 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Two-Sentence Horror Stories

Month of June | Join at https://forms.gle/wUf8Hqf5Q4vBFfwi7

The art of two-sentence horror is easy to learn but hard to master. Do you think you have what it takes to strike fear into the hearts of readers? Submit a two-sentence horror story at the link above, and at the end of June, we’ll declare a winner. Sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

A Brie-to-DisaBrie | Thursday, June 16 | 6 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

Each month, we’ll try a new cheese and chat about the book we just read, that podcast you have to listen to or that Netflix show you’ve been binge watching. It’s gonna be a Gouda club!

Kids

Sea Creature Science

Monday, June 13 | 2 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Do you know what creatures live in our oceans? Come learn about some new animals — we’ve got crafts, fun facts and other activities for your enjoyment.

Registration is required.

Lap-Sit Storytime

Tuesday, June 14 | 9:30 a.m | Youth Services – 1st Floor | 2 years and under

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Tuesday, June 14 | 6 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime

Wednesday, June 15 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services–- 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Bilingual Storytime

Wednesday, June 15 | 11 a.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from Jaramillo’s food truck and then settle in for a storytime in both Spanish and English.

No registration is required.

Music, Movement and More! With Lisa Fredrich

Wednesday, June 15 | 10:45 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Ms. Lisa brings the joy of beautiful music accompanied by movement to the kids of the library.

Noche de cuentos

18 | miercoles | 8 y 22 de junio, 6 y 20 de julio | servicios para jóvenes

Un tiempo para fomentar el interés por la lectura entre nuestras niñas a través de escuchar cuentos en español. ¡Todos bienvenidos! Evento en persona.

– – –

Wednesday, June 22 | 6 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Listen to stories in Spanish. Everyone is welcome!

Preschool Dance Party

Thursday, June 16 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Let’s kick off Summer Reading with a dance party! Get ready to dance, jump and move to some of our favorite kids’ songs. Supported by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

No registration is required.

Storywagon

Thursday, June 16 | 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Slither into a world of reptiles to learn what species call Wisconsin home!

Tweens and Teens

Break-Out Take-Out: Take-Home Escape Room in a Bag

Month of June | Youth Services Desk – 1st Floor | Grades 6-12

Can you figure out how to unlock this goodie bag? Follow the clues to claim your prize.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club

Thursday, June 16 | 5 p.m. Martin Room – 1st Floor, in Youth Services | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city, and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Adults

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday, June 21 | 1-6 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

Do your part; have a heart! Blood donations are critically important, especially now. Wisconsin is experiencing a severe blood shortage, and it could use your help. To sign up to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Registration is required. Register at RedCrossBlood.org.

Senior Classic Movie Day

Thursday, June 16 | 10 a.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor | 55+

All those 55 and up, join us for a classic movie night! We’re setting up our full-size screen, projector — and of course, popcorn — for your enjoyment. This week’s movie is a 1969 classic featuring Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern. Please call the library or visit our website for the movie title.

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

