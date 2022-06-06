The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of June 6 – 12

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library News

New Bookmobile Schedule

The Racine Public Library’s Summer Bookmobile schedule begins on June 6 and runs through Aug. 31.

Monday

11 a.m. – noon · 2211 S. Green Bay Road · Kmart Parking Lot

1 – 2 p.m. · 2700 Yout St. · Wadewitz Elementary School

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. · 4 Mile Road & Douglas Avenue · Green Tree Center

5:30 – 7:45 p.m. · 3701 Durand Ave. · Elmwood Plaza

Tuesday

11 a.m. – noon · Lasalle Street & High Street · Red Apple Elementary School

1 – 2 p.m. · Highway 31 & Highway 20 · Kohl’s Parking Lot

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. · Mount Pleasant Avenue · South Park in Sturtevant

5:30 – 7:45 p.m. · 7130 Spring St. · Roma Lodge Parking Lot

Wednesday

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. · Wright Avenue & Ohio Street · Starbuck Middle School

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. · 21st Street & Blaine Avenue · Humble Park

2 – 3 p.m. · 2406 S. Green Bay Road · Regency Point Shopping Center

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. · Chicago Street & Dombrowski Boulevard · Community Christian Church

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. · Virginia Street & Kinzie Street · Racine Christian School

6:45 – 7:45 p.m. · Highway 20 & S. Emmertsen Road · Western Village

Thursday

1 – 7 p.m. · 3 Mile Road & Erie Street · Piggly Wiggly at Shorecrest

Friday

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. · Highway 31 & Spring Street · Pick n’ Save Parking Lot

Saturday

9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. · Ohio Street & Washington Avenue · US Bank

Noon – 1:30 p.m. · Northwestern Avenue and Kraut Road · US Bank

Construction Zone Ahead

The library’s second-floor renovation has begun! Shelves and items will be moving to different parts of the library while work is in progress. If you need assistance finding anything, our staff will be happy to help. In this first phase, we’ll build our brand-new staircase, start on the new Lake Avenue entrance and remodel the southeast corner of the second floor where our Business Center and flex study spaces will emerge.

During this first phase, the first-floor bathrooms in our lobby will be inaccessible, so please plan to use the second-floor bathrooms instead. For more information, visit RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Summer Reading is Right Around the Corner

The 2022 Summer Reading program starts June 1st! This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Log your reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org. For more details about summer reading programs and events, visit RacineLibrary.info, where you can browse, sign up for the library’s newsletter or follow its social media. Supported by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Lunch Break at the Library is Back

The Racine Public Library is excited to welcome back Lunch Break at the Library. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tables will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the library for casual outdoor dining.

June 1: Picos Tacos

June 8: Jaramillo’s Taco Truck

June 15: Pina Mexican Eats

June 22: T & N’s Eggroll House

June 29: Mr. Greens

July 6: Piña Mexican Eats

July 13: Jaramillo’s Taco Truck

July 20: T & N‘s Eggroll House

July 27: Mr. Greens

Aug. 3: Hydn Grilled Cheese

Aug. 10: Picos Tacos

Aug. 17: Fork N’ Fry

Aug. 24: Mr. Greens

Aug. 31: Piña Mexican Eats

Delayed Opening

The Racine Public Library will have a delayed opening on Friday, June 17 for staff training. Opening will be at noon.

All Ages

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit.

Register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

Summer Scares

Various dates

Locations throughout the library

Looking for a book to keep you on your toes? How about three? Join our Summer Scares event to read three spooky titles throughout the summer and discuss with fellow horror fans. We have reading lists for middle grades, young adults and adults. Also watch out for other Summer Scares activities about all things scary and spooky. Sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required. Register by Friday, June 3

Pride Month Take & Make

Month of June | Second-Floor Staff Desk

Pick up a Pride-themed take-and-make craft kit to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community!

Maker Monday

Monday, June 6 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

The re-located Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, June 8 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from the food truck at the library, then stick around to learn something new! At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

No registration is required.

Spice it Up: Dill

Available Starting Wednesday, June 15 | Second-Floor Staff Desk

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. The spice of the month for June is dill. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, June 15 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Kids

Scratch Jr. 101

Wednesday, June 1 | 5 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | Grades K-3

Coding is fun and easy! We’re teaching kids to explore the world of coding by showing them the very basics of how to design and create their own computer game.

Registration is required.

Sea Creature Science

Monday, June 6 | 2 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Do you know what creatures live in our oceans? Come learn about some new animals — we’ve got crafts, fun facts and other activities for your enjoyment.

Registration is required.

Lap-Sit Storytime

Tuesday, June 7 | 9:30 a.m | Youth Services – 1st Floor | 2 years and under

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Tuesday, June 7 | 6 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime

Wednesday, June 8 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services–- 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Bilingual Storytime

Wednesday, June 8 | 11 a.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from Jaramillo’s food truck and then settle in for a storytime in both Spanish and English.

No registration is required.

Ocean Crafts with Miss Keiko

Wednesday, June 8 | 10:45 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Learn how to craft a seahorse with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

Noche de cuentos

18 | miercoles | 8 y 22 de junio, 6 y 20 | De julio servicios para jóvenes

Un tiempo para fomentar el interés por la lectura entre nuestras niñas a través de escuchar cuentos en español. ¡Todos bienvenidos! Evento en persona.

– – –

Wednesday, June 8 | 6 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Listen to stories in Spanish. Everyone is welcome!

Preschool Dance Party

Thursday, June 9 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Let’s kick off Summer Reading with a dance party! Get ready to dance, jump and move to some of our favorite kids’ songs. Supported by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

No registration is required.

Tweens and Teens

Break-Out Take-Out: Take-Home Escape Room in a Bag

Month of June | Youth Services Desk – 1st Floor | Grades 6-12

Can you figure out how to unlock this goodie bag? Follow the clues to claim your prize.

No registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Tuesday, June 7 | 4 p.m. | Martin Room – 1st Floor, in Youth Services | Ages 8-18

Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the lineart for your latest graphic novel? Join us for the Young Writers Guild to share your work, gather ideas and hangout with other young writers.

Dungeons and Dragons Club

Tuesday, June 7 | 5:30 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor

Come delve dungeons and slay monsters with a party of legendary heroes! Extra materials like dice and character sheets will be provided by the library.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club

Thursday, June 9 | 5 p.m. Martin Room – 1st Floor, in Youth Services | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city, and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Cult Trivia Night

Friday, June 10 | 5:30 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in Atrium | 13+

Are you fascinated by cults, true crime and horror in Wisconsin and beyond? Test your cult knowledge at our Summer Scares Cult Trivia Night. Teams of one to four must register in advance. You’ll need to bring a smartphone or other internet-capable advice to play. Ages 13 and up are welcome, but some content might be unsuitable for young teens. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

TBR or Not TBR (To Be Read)

Wednesday, June 8 | 4 p.m. | Martin Room – 1st Floor, in Youth Services | Grades 2-5

There’s no reading assignment for this book club. Instead, just show up and tell us about what you’ve been reading lately! All books and genres are welcome — it’s a great way to find new reading recommendations without all the pressure. Open to grades two to five.

No registration is required.

Anime and Manga Club

Saturday, June 11 | 1 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in Atrium | Ages 13-18

Are you a fan of anime or an avid manga reader? Join us each month for a hangout, during which we’ll screen anime and chat about our favorites!

No registration is required.

Adults

Racine’s Lost Architectural Treasures

Tuesday, June 7 | 6 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in Atrium

Racine is full of fascinating, historically significant and influential architecture. Learn with Preservation Racine about famous buildings that are no longer with us yet remain a part of our county’s history.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares – Author Talk with Clay McLeod Chapman

Wednesday, June 8 | 12 p.m. | Zoom

Talk with horror novelist Clay McLeod Chapman about his book “The Remaking” and the inspiration behind his writing. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Senior Craft Day

Thursday, June 9 | 10 a.m. | Atrium | 55+

Join us to create a vintage-style bookmark. We’ll bring the supplies; you bring your imagination.

No registration is required.

iPad 101

Saturday, June 11 | 2 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in Atrium

Join us to learn the basics of using an iPad. The library will supply iPads for participants to use.

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

