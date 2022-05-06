The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of May 9 – 15

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library News

2nd Floor Renovation

See what our Executive Director, Angela Zimmerman, wrote about our exciting construction project at the Racine Public Library: A letter from Angela Zimmerman, Executive Director.

Construction Zone Ahead

The library’s second-floor renovation has begun! The next time you enter the library, you’ll notice shelves and items moving to different parts of the library as we prepare to embark on full construction. If you need assistance finding anything, our staff will be happy to help.

Construction is currently in the set-up phase, but work will be in full swing by May 20. In this first phase, we’ll build our brand-new staircase, start on the new Lake Avenue entrance and remodel the southeast corner of the second floor where our Business Center and flex study spaces will emerge. During this first phase, the first-floor bathrooms in our lobby will be inaccessible, so please plan to use the second-floor bathrooms instead. For more information, visit RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Closed May 13

The library and Bookmobile will be closed on Friday, May 13 for an all-staff training day. We’ll be back to normal hours on Saturday, May 14.

hoopla

We’re excited to share that hoopla has joined the Racine Public Library’s offerings for patrons. hoopla is a platform where you can stream and access audiobooks, e-books, comics, graphic novels, movies, television episodes, music albums and BingePasses, available in 10 different languages. To learn more, visit RacineLibrary.info/hoopla.

All Ages

Maker Monday

Monday, May 9 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

The Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Saving Sadie: How a Dog No One Wanted Inspired the World

Thursday, May 12 | 4 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Window – 2nd Floor

Sadie delivers a strong anti-bullying message and reminds kids and adults everywhere: “Think about what you can do, not what you can’t do – just like me!”

No registration is required.

Spring into Summer Literacy Fest

Saturday, May 14 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive and the Patron Lot

Stop by for storytimes, games, information about summer camps and sports, job opportunities for students, summer school registration and sign-up for the Racine Public Library’s Summer Reading program.

No registration is required.

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

No registration is required.

Kids

Storytimes will resume in June.

Teens

Minecraft Club

Thursday, May 12 | 5 p.m. | Google Meet | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

