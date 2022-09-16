The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of September 12 – 18

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

All Ages

Racine Public Library at Party on the Pavement

Saturday, Sept. 17 | Noon-7 p.m. | Downtown Racine

Come find the Racine Public Library at Party on the Pavement! We’ll be there with library card sign-ups, library merch for sale, and our brand-new Techmobile.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 5-7 p.m.| Youth Services – 1st Floor | All Ages

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Make Stuff: Build-A-Puzzle

Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 6-8 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor

Turn a photo of your choice into a puzzle! Bring in a 4×4″” photograph, and we’ll scan the drawing into our laser engraver for it to cut out a puzzle with your image on it.

Registration is required.

Kids

Talk-Like-a-Pirate Day Scavenger Hunt

Monday, Sept. 19 | 9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Follow the clues in pursuit of treasure! We’ve hidden treats all around the youth services section of the library, and it’s up to you to find what we’ve “buried” among the shelves.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday through Thursday, Sept. 19-Oct. 20 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5 Only

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Lap-Sit Storytime

Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For kids birth – 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some simple rhymes and fingerplays.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Gail Navratil

Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 10-10:25 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Bedtime Stories and Songs

Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

A cozy evening of song, dance and movement with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Sept. 22 | 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Anime and Manga Club

Saturday, Sept. 17 | 1-2 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Are you a fan of anime or an avid manga reader? Chat about your favorites while we screen different anime recommended by our club-goers.

No registration is required.

Magic the Gathering Club

Saturday, Sept. 17 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 6-8

Gather for Magic the Gathering! This club is suitable for new and experienced players alike. Bring your own cards, or try out the library’s decks.

No registration is required.

Pop-Up Arcade

Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 3:30-5:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Grab a controller and come hang out with some fellow gamers for a low-key, after-school gathering.

No registration is required.

“There Will Be Pizza” Party

Thursday, Sept. 22 | 6-7:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

We’ve got free food! Come eat pizza, meet other library-goers and hear about other events and activities you might enjoy.

Registration is required.

Adults

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Spice It Up!

Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample. The September spice of the month is garlic powder.

No registration is required.

How to Get Started on Wills and Estate Planning

Thursday, Sept. 22 | 10-11:30 a.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Adults 55+

Wills: Everyone should have one, but they’re one of the hardest documents to talk about. That’s why Kelly Mould from Johnson Financial Group is here to make will preparation and estate planning relaxed and easy. Learn more about common probate, probate court, guardianship and simple estate planning. Kelly will be available to answer basic questions and give general advice after the workshop.

No registration is required.

Radio in the 1950s: From the Golden Age to the TV Age

Thursday, Sept. 22 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Zoom

Steve Darnall presents how the ascension of television led many of radio’s biggest stars and shows to migrate from their audio-only medium to the new audiovisual genres coming into being. Enjoy an audio-based presentation about radio’s evolution as its Golden Age ended and a new age introduced news, talk shows, music and a new generation of comedy! All ages are welcome, but this program is designed with adults in mind.

Registration is required.

Murder Mystery Dinner

Friday, Oct. 14 | 6-9 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Join us for a 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner at the Racine Public Library! Tonight’s interactive show, “Death of a Gangster,” is hosted by a professional murder mystery theater troupe. Dressing up is encouraged. Your ticket covers food and admission, but be sure to browse our silent auction for souvenirs and other ways to support the library.

Cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres are 6-7 p.m., and a mostaccioli dinner will be plated at 7 p.m. The show wraps up at 9 p.m. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library Foundation, which supports the library’s expansion, stabilization and special projects now and to come.

Tickets Required: $50/person, $250/table of six

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

