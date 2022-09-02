The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of September 5 – 11

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Register for an Event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Library Closed on Labor Day

The Racine Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.

Bookmobile Schedule Change

The Racine Public Library and the Bookmobile will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5. They will be back to their normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

All Ages

Chess Club

Wednesday, Sept. 7 | 5-7 p.m.m| Youth Services – 1st Floor | All Ages

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Once Upon a Time, 125 Years Ago…

Friday, Sept. 9 | 5-7 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

On Sept. 9, 1897, the Racine Public Library opened its doors for the first time. 125 years later, we’re commemorating this day with the unveiling of our brand-new Techmobile and staged recreations of historic library photos. Stick around for a historical literary talk at 6 p.m., and throughout the evening enjoy our storytimes, crafts, vendors and food.

No registration is required.

Row the Root — A Library Paddle Fundraiser

Saturday, Sept. 10 | 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The R.E.C., 1301 West 6th Ave., Racine, WI 53404 | Tweens, Teens and Adults

Paddle along the Root River, starting at the R.E.C. and concluding at the Sixth Street bridge. A Root River specialist will join us on the water to teach attendees about the river’s ecosystem and history. Tickets are $10 for a launch, $25 for a boat rental and a launch — you can purchase at Racine-Public-Library-Foundation.square.site. All proceeds benefit the Racine Public Library. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 24.

Tickets Required.

Kids

Ruff Readers

Monday through Thursday, Sept. 12-15 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5 Only

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Lap-Sit Storytime

Tuesday, Sept. 6 | 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For kids birth – 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Sept. 6 | 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some simple rhymes and fingerplays.

No registration is required.

Bedtime Stories and Songs

Wednesday, Sept. 7 | 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

A cozy evening of song, dance and movement with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Sept. 8 | 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Tweens

Pokémon Club with Twin Dragon Games

Saturday, Sept. 10 | 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 4-8

Certified Pokémon Professors from Twin Dragon Games show you how to play the Pokémon card game, teach you the value of different cards, and encourage discussion of all things Pokémon.

No registration is required.

Adults

Senior Dominoes

Thursday, Sept. 8 | 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Ages 55+

Come play a few sessions of Dominoes with us! We’ll be trying games like chicken foot, Mexican train and more. We provide the space and the games, and you bring yourself (and a few friends or neighbors, if you’d like).

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

