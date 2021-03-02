Racine County had 66 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired between February 15th and 19th had a cash value of a little over $18 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Physicians Urgent Care, Camco Precision Machining, Soundcraft Recording Studio, and Marz Insurance Services.
- A 23-acre commercial-use property at 2730 Sylvania Ave, Yorkville, sold for $3,050,060.00. Additionally, the abandoned building on the lot sold for $266,370.00.
- The Physicians Urgent Care at 1019 South Green Bay Rd, Mt Pleasant, sold for $2,912,000.00. The medical center sold to an Oklahoma-based LLC.
- The 12-unit multifamily building at 630 W State St, Burlington, sold for $1,021,000.00.
- The property home to Camco Precision Machining, 4701 Haag Dr, Dover, sold for $490,000.00.
- Cougar Properties sold 3122 Washington Ave in West Racine to Daniel Tenuta for $82,000.00. The property was occupied by Soundcraft Recording Studio, LLC which closed on Friday, February 12th, according to Facebook.
- The property at 3716 Durand Ave, Racine, sold for $54,500.00 to Mario and Maria Espinoza of Arizona. Further, the property is occupied by Marz Insurance Services.
Check out the average property prices from last week.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|7737 Botting Rd
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|7642 Botting Rd
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|3133 N Newman Rd
|Caledonia
|$245,000.00
|3110 N Newman Rd
|Caledonia
|$309,900.00
|217 Parkview Dr
|City of Burlington
|$259,000.00
|630 W State St
|City of Burlington
|$1,021,000.00
|24925 Jackson St
|Dover
|$65,000.00
|24925 Jackson St
|Dover
|$65,000.00
|6317 Taylor Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$50,000.00
|5834 Carriage Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$84,900.00
|3208 Wood Rd Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$129,000.00
|900 S Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$182,000.00
|1104 Bedford Ct Unit 101
|Mt Pleasant
|$187,500.00
|1107 Bedford Ct Unit 201
|Mt Pleasant
|$220,000.00
|3524 Olympia Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$235,000.00
|6619 Primrose Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$325,000.00
|2722 Bartels Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$417,500.00
|1019 South Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$2,912,000.00
|6710 Brian Dr
|Norway
|$340,000.00
|25900 Woodstead Rd
|Norway
|$385,000.00
|1339 W Sixth St
|Racine
|$6,444.00
|1652 Mead St
|Racine
|$20,000.00
|1335 W Sixth St
|Racine
|$25,378.00
|1501 Yout St
|Racine
|$32,000.00
|3716 Durand Ave
|Racine
|$54,500.00
|1922 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|3122 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$82,000.00
|2209 Superior St
|Racine
|$83,000.00
|1103 Yout St
|Racine
|$107,000.00
|2052 Indiana St
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|2029 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$116,900.00
|2034 Russet St
|Racine
|$124,900.00
|1532 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$132,000.00
|1247 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2613 Hamilton Ave
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|1639 Illinois St
|Racine
|$137,500.00
|1926 Polaris Ave
|Racine
|$139,000.00
|1255 Virginia St
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|2301 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1615 College Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|2527 James Blvd
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|1314 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$151,500.00
|2318 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$152,000.00
|2614 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$152,000.00
|2414 Geneva St
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|2420 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$162,140.00
|1410 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|3450 Erie St
|Racine
|$177,900.00
|702 Imperial Dr
|Racine
|$183,000.00
|1341 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$205,000.00
|1118 Crab Tree Circle
|Racine
|$217,900.00
|1468 Crabapple Dr
|Racine
|$258,000.00
|34 Harborview Dr
|Racine
|$400,000.00
|1403 W Sixth St
|Racine
|$568,176.00
|2917 CTH K
|Raymond
|$100,000.00
|4717 W 6 1/2 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$522,000.00
|8300 Foxhaven Chase
|Sturtevant
|$60,000.00
|9725 Mount Pleasant Ave
|Sturtevant
|$172,000.00
|33902 Hillcrest Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$150,000.00
|1825 S Browns Lake Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$229,900.00
|4701 Haag Dr
|Town of Dover
|$490,000.00
|1025 13th Ave
|Union Grove
|$180,000.00
|761 Still Pond Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$44,400.00
|2730 Sylvania Ave
|Yorkville
|$266,370.00
|2730 Sylvania Ave
|Yorkville
|$3,050,060.00