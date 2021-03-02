Racine County had 66 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired between February 15th and 19th had a cash value of a little over $18 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Physicians Urgent Care, Camco Precision Machining, Soundcraft Recording Studio, and Marz Insurance Services.

  • A 23-acre commercial-use property at 2730 Sylvania Ave, Yorkville, sold for $3,050,060.00. Additionally, the abandoned building on the lot sold for $266,370.00.
  • The Physicians Urgent Care at 1019 South Green Bay Rd, Mt Pleasant, sold for $2,912,000.00. The medical center sold to an Oklahoma-based LLC.
  • The 12-unit multifamily building at 630 W State St, Burlington, sold for $1,021,000.00. 
  • The property home to Camco Precision Machining, 4701 Haag Dr, Dover, sold for $490,000.00.
  • Cougar Properties sold 3122 Washington Ave in West Racine to Daniel Tenuta for $82,000.00. The property was occupied by Soundcraft Recording Studio, LLC which closed on Friday, February 12th, according to Facebook.
  • The property at 3716 Durand Ave, Racine, sold for $54,500.00 to Mario and Maria Espinoza of Arizona. Further, the property is occupied by Marz Insurance Services.

Check out the average property prices from last week.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
7737 Botting RdCaledonia$225,000.00
7642 Botting RdCaledonia$225,000.00
3133 N Newman RdCaledonia$245,000.00
3110 N Newman RdCaledonia$309,900.00
217 Parkview DrCity of Burlington$259,000.00
630 W State StCity of Burlington$1,021,000.00
24925 Jackson StDover$65,000.00
6317 Taylor AveMt Pleasant$50,000.00
5834 Carriage Hills DrMt Pleasant$84,900.00
3208 Wood Rd Unit 3Mt Pleasant$129,000.00
900 S Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$182,000.00
1104 Bedford Ct Unit 101Mt Pleasant$187,500.00
1107 Bedford Ct Unit 201Mt Pleasant$220,000.00
3524 Olympia DrMt Pleasant$235,000.00
6619 Primrose WayMt Pleasant$325,000.00
2722 Bartels DrMt Pleasant$417,500.00
1019 South Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$2,912,000.00
6710 Brian DrNorway$340,000.00
25900 Woodstead RdNorway$385,000.00
1339 W Sixth StRacine$6,444.00
1652 Mead StRacine$20,000.00
1335 W Sixth StRacine$25,378.00
1501 Yout StRacine$32,000.00
3716 Durand AveRacine$54,500.00
1922 Monroe AveRacine$80,000.00
3122 Washington AveRacine$82,000.00
2209 Superior StRacine$83,000.00
1103 Yout StRacine$107,000.00
2052 Indiana StRacine$110,000.00
2029 West Lawn AveRacine$116,900.00
2034 Russet StRacine$124,900.00
1532 Kentucky StRacine$132,000.00
1247 Blaine AveRacine$135,000.00
2613 Hamilton AveRacine$135,000.00
1639 Illinois StRacine$137,500.00
1926 Polaris AveRacine$139,000.00
1255 Virginia StRacine$140,000.00
2301 Monroe AveRacine$145,000.00
1615 College AveRacine$150,000.00
2527 James BlvdRacine$150,000.00
1314 Hayes AveRacine$151,500.00
2318 Cleveland AveRacine$152,000.00
2614 Drexel AveRacine$152,000.00
2414 Geneva StRacine$160,000.00
2420 Taylor AveRacine$162,140.00
1410 Lathrop AveRacine$165,000.00
3450 Erie StRacine$177,900.00
702 Imperial DrRacine$183,000.00
1341 West Lawn AveRacine$205,000.00
1118 Crab Tree CircleRacine$217,900.00
1468 Crabapple DrRacine$258,000.00
34 Harborview DrRacine$400,000.00
1403 W Sixth StRacine$568,176.00
2917 CTH KRaymond$100,000.00
4717 W 6 1/2 Mile RdRaymond$522,000.00
8300 Foxhaven ChaseSturtevant$60,000.00
9725 Mount Pleasant AveSturtevant$172,000.00
33902 Hillcrest DrTown of Burlington$150,000.00
1825 S Browns Lake DrTown of Burlington$229,900.00
4701 Haag DrTown of Dover$490,000.00
1025 13th AveUnion Grove$180,000.00
761 Still Pond DrVillage of Waterford$44,400.00
2730 Sylvania AveYorkville$266,370.00
2730 Sylvania AveYorkville$3,050,060.00

