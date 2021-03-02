Racine County had 66 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired between February 15th and 19th had a cash value of a little over $18 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Physicians Urgent Care, Camco Precision Machining, Soundcraft Recording Studio, and Marz Insurance Services.

A 23-acre commercial-use property at 2730 Sylvania Ave, Yorkville, sold for $3,050,060.00. Additionally, the abandoned building on the lot sold for $266,370.00.

The Physicians Urgent Care at 1019 South Green Bay Rd, Mt Pleasant, sold for $2,912,000.00. The medical center sold to an Oklahoma-based LLC.

The 12-unit multifamily building at 630 W State St, Burlington, sold for $1,021,000.00.

The property home to Camco Precision Machining, 4701 Haag Dr, Dover, sold for $490,000.00.

Cougar Properties sold 3122 Washington Ave in West Racine to Daniel Tenuta for $82,000.00. The property was occupied by Soundcraft Recording Studio, LLC which closed on Friday, February 12th, according to Facebook.

The property at 3716 Durand Ave, Racine, sold for $54,500.00 to Mario and Maria Espinoza of Arizona. Further, the property is occupied by Marz Insurance Services.

Check out the average property prices from last week.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 7737 Botting Rd Caledonia $225,000.00 7642 Botting Rd Caledonia $225,000.00 3133 N Newman Rd Caledonia $245,000.00 3110 N Newman Rd Caledonia $309,900.00 217 Parkview Dr City of Burlington $259,000.00 630 W State St City of Burlington $1,021,000.00 24925 Jackson St Dover $65,000.00 24925 Jackson St Dover $65,000.00 6317 Taylor Ave Mt Pleasant $50,000.00 5834 Carriage Hills Dr Mt Pleasant $84,900.00 3208 Wood Rd Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $129,000.00 900 S Emmertsen Rd Mt Pleasant $182,000.00 1104 Bedford Ct Unit 101 Mt Pleasant $187,500.00 1107 Bedford Ct Unit 201 Mt Pleasant $220,000.00 3524 Olympia Dr Mt Pleasant $235,000.00 6619 Primrose Way Mt Pleasant $325,000.00 2722 Bartels Dr Mt Pleasant $417,500.00 1019 South Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $2,912,000.00 6710 Brian Dr Norway $340,000.00 25900 Woodstead Rd Norway $385,000.00 1339 W Sixth St Racine $6,444.00 1652 Mead St Racine $20,000.00 1335 W Sixth St Racine $25,378.00 1501 Yout St Racine $32,000.00 3716 Durand Ave Racine $54,500.00 1922 Monroe Ave Racine $80,000.00 3122 Washington Ave Racine $82,000.00 2209 Superior St Racine $83,000.00 1103 Yout St Racine $107,000.00 2052 Indiana St Racine $110,000.00 2029 West Lawn Ave Racine $116,900.00 2034 Russet St Racine $124,900.00 1532 Kentucky St Racine $132,000.00 1247 Blaine Ave Racine $135,000.00 2613 Hamilton Ave Racine $135,000.00 1639 Illinois St Racine $137,500.00 1926 Polaris Ave Racine $139,000.00 1255 Virginia St Racine $140,000.00 2301 Monroe Ave Racine $145,000.00 1615 College Ave Racine $150,000.00 2527 James Blvd Racine $150,000.00 1314 Hayes Ave Racine $151,500.00 2318 Cleveland Ave Racine $152,000.00 2614 Drexel Ave Racine $152,000.00 2414 Geneva St Racine $160,000.00 2420 Taylor Ave Racine $162,140.00 1410 Lathrop Ave Racine $165,000.00 3450 Erie St Racine $177,900.00 702 Imperial Dr Racine $183,000.00 1341 West Lawn Ave Racine $205,000.00 1118 Crab Tree Circle Racine $217,900.00 1468 Crabapple Dr Racine $258,000.00 34 Harborview Dr Racine $400,000.00 1403 W Sixth St Racine $568,176.00 2917 CTH K Raymond $100,000.00 4717 W 6 1/2 Mile Rd Raymond $522,000.00 8300 Foxhaven Chase Sturtevant $60,000.00 9725 Mount Pleasant Ave Sturtevant $172,000.00 33902 Hillcrest Dr Town of Burlington $150,000.00 1825 S Browns Lake Dr Town of Burlington $229,900.00 4701 Haag Dr Town of Dover $490,000.00 1025 13th Ave Union Grove $180,000.00 761 Still Pond Dr Village of Waterford $44,400.00 2730 Sylvania Ave Yorkville $266,370.00 2730 Sylvania Ave Yorkville $3,050,060.00

Rating: 5 out of 5.