Racine County had 66 property sales between May 11 through May 15, according to the Racine County Deeds Office.

These properties had a cash value of $13.8 million. Click on the properties to see how much they sold for.

PROPERTY ADDRESSMUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
2525 Iris CtCaledonia$ 153,700.00
3224 Elderberry RdCaledonia$ 179,900.00
7209 Lone Elm DrCaledonia$ 215,000.00
924 4 Mile RdCaledonia$ 224,810.00
2803 Frontier DrCaledonia$ 245,000.00
601 Lewis StCity of Burlington$ 220,000.00
4019 Beaumont AveDover$ 152,000.00
4011 Felicia RunDover$ 325,000.00
6820 Mariner Dr #103Mt Pleasant$ 45,000.00
6740 Mariner DrMt Pleasant$ 105,350.00
1309 Tallgrass LnMt Pleasant$ 111,300.00
1521 Windsor Way Unit 8Mt Pleasant$ 134,900.00
5740 Cambridge Ln Unit 6Mt Pleasant$ 137,500.00
4416 Durand AveMt Pleasant$ 165,000.00
6241 Taylor AveMt Pleasant$ 183,500.00
6012 Sunset BlvdMt Pleasant$ 235,000.00
2705 Fancher RdMt Pleasant$ 283,500.00
9139 Old Spring StMt Pleasant$ 338,900.00
3905 Jacob CtMt Pleasant$ 339,000.00
7072 Woodbridge DrMt Pleasant$ 357,500.00
2556 Dover LnMt Pleasant$ 440,000.00
7026 Breezy Point RdNorway$ 375,000.00
26221 Muskego Dam RdNorway$ 650,000.00
909 Kewaunee StRacine$ 35,500.00
1337 Buchanan StRacine$ 41,000.00
1916 Case AveRacine$ 55,000.00
2039 Wustum AveRacine$ 85,000.00
812 Valerie CtRacine$ 86,700.00
1621 Deane BlvdRacine$ 92,900.00
1632 Austin AveRacine$ 100,000.00
1641 N Main StRacine$ 108,400.00
2307 Taylor AveRacine$ 115,000.00
1951 Thurston AveRacine$ 116,900.00
1321 Grove AveRacine$ 123,000.00
3309 19th StRacine$ 124,000.00
3507 Republic AveRacine$ 134,000.00
2304 Lawn StRacine$ 136,000.00
3656 Carter StRacine$ 140,501.00
316 Lombard AveRacine$ 141,500.00
1025 Wolff StRacine$ 142,000.00
2003 Jerome BlvdRacine$ 147,000.00
1525 Grove AveRacine$ 152,000.00
2711 Concord DrRacine$ 168,000.00
1516 Isabelle AveRacine$ 170,000.00
3718 Spruce StRacine$ 192,000.00
3819 Spruce StRacine$ 192,000.00
815 Kingston AveRacine$ 195,000.00
4336 Pine Ridge CirRacine$ 224,900.00
1015 Russet StRacine$ 228,000.00
1224 Main StRacine$ 248,140.00
3818 Durand AveRacine$ 325,000.00
213 Settlement DrRochester$ 315,000.00
3433 Kensington SqSturtevant$ 80,000.00
3113 98th StSturtevant$ 190,000.00
3618 94th StSturtevant$ 300,000.00
29641 Durand AveTown of Burlington$ 160,000.00
6430 Yahnke RdTown of Burlington$ 450,000.00
32901 High DrTown of Waterford$ 170,000.00
3955 Gale CirTown of Waterford$ 210,000.00
28931 Raab DrTown of Waterford$ 300,425.00
7111 Sherry LaneTown of Waterford$ 365,000.00
6826 Burma RdTown of Waterford$ 579,000.00
240 Marina Ct #18Village of Waterford$ 232,000.00
836 Shoal CreekVillage of Waterford$ 232,900.00
401 Franklin StVillage of Waterford$ 270,500.00
428 Woodfield CirVillage of Waterford$ 308,900.00
Denise Lockwood

denise@racinecountyeye.com

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.