Racine County had 66 property sales between May 11 through May 15, according to the Racine County Deeds Office.
These properties had a cash value of $13.8 million. Click on the properties to see how much they sold for.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|2525 Iris Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 153,700.00
|3224 Elderberry Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 179,900.00
|7209 Lone Elm Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 215,000.00
|924 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 224,810.00
|2803 Frontier Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 245,000.00
|601 Lewis St
|City of Burlington
|$ 220,000.00
|4019 Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$ 152,000.00
|4011 Felicia Run
|Dover
|$ 325,000.00
|6820 Mariner Dr #103
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 45,000.00
|6740 Mariner Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 105,350.00
|1309 Tallgrass Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 111,300.00
|1521 Windsor Way Unit 8
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 134,900.00
|5740 Cambridge Ln Unit 6
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 137,500.00
|4416 Durand Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 165,000.00
|6241 Taylor Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 183,500.00
|6012 Sunset Blvd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 235,000.00
|2705 Fancher Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 283,500.00
|9139 Old Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 338,900.00
|3905 Jacob Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 339,000.00
|7072 Woodbridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 357,500.00
|2556 Dover Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 440,000.00
|7026 Breezy Point Rd
|Norway
|$ 375,000.00
|26221 Muskego Dam Rd
|Norway
|$ 650,000.00
|909 Kewaunee St
|Racine
|$ 35,500.00
|1337 Buchanan St
|Racine
|$ 41,000.00
|1916 Case Ave
|Racine
|$ 55,000.00
|2039 Wustum Ave
|Racine
|$ 85,000.00
|812 Valerie Ct
|Racine
|$ 86,700.00
|1621 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$ 92,900.00
|1632 Austin Ave
|Racine
|$ 100,000.00
|1641 N Main St
|Racine
|$ 108,400.00
|2307 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$ 115,000.00
|1951 Thurston Ave
|Racine
|$ 116,900.00
|1321 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 123,000.00
|3309 19th St
|Racine
|$ 124,000.00
|3507 Republic Ave
|Racine
|$ 134,000.00
|2304 Lawn St
|Racine
|$ 136,000.00
|3656 Carter St
|Racine
|$ 140,501.00
|316 Lombard Ave
|Racine
|$ 141,500.00
|1025 Wolff St
|Racine
|$ 142,000.00
|2003 Jerome Blvd
|Racine
|$ 147,000.00
|1525 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 152,000.00
|2711 Concord Dr
|Racine
|$ 168,000.00
|1516 Isabelle Ave
|Racine
|$ 170,000.00
|3718 Spruce St
|Racine
|$ 192,000.00
|3819 Spruce St
|Racine
|$ 192,000.00
|815 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$ 195,000.00
|4336 Pine Ridge Cir
|Racine
|$ 224,900.00
|1015 Russet St
|Racine
|$ 228,000.00
|1224 Main St
|Racine
|$ 248,140.00
|3818 Durand Ave
|Racine
|$ 325,000.00
|213 Settlement Dr
|Rochester
|$ 315,000.00
|3433 Kensington Sq
|Sturtevant
|$ 80,000.00
|3113 98th St
|Sturtevant
|$ 190,000.00
|3618 94th St
|Sturtevant
|$ 300,000.00
|29641 Durand Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$ 160,000.00
|6430 Yahnke Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$ 450,000.00
|32901 High Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$ 170,000.00
|3955 Gale Cir
|Town of Waterford
|$ 210,000.00
|28931 Raab Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$ 300,425.00
|7111 Sherry Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$ 365,000.00
|6826 Burma Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 579,000.00
|240 Marina Ct #18
|Village of Waterford
|$ 232,000.00
|836 Shoal Creek
|Village of Waterford
|$ 232,900.00
|401 Franklin St
|Village of Waterford
|$ 270,500.00
|428 Woodfield Cir
|Village of Waterford
|$ 308,900.00