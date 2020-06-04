Racine County had 51 property sales between May 26 through May 29, according to the Racine County Deeds Office.
These properties had a cash value of $10.8 million. Click on the properties to see how much they sold for.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|9912 Caddy Lane
|Caledonia
|$130,000.00
|5109 Ruby Ave
|Caledonia
|$150,000.00
|2445 Sunrise Rd
|Caledonia
|$193,900.00
|5610 Randal Ln
|Caledonia
|$248,000.00
|2901 Northbridge Dr
|Caledonia
|$260,000.00
|2445 Rebecca Dr
|Caledonia
|$276,500.00
|7106 5 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$305,925.00
|2265 Ravenswood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$94,900.00
|1049 S Pine St
|City of Burlington
|$110,000.00
|180 Bay Ride Ln
|City of Burlington
|$230,000.00
|24025 Lakeshore Dr
|Dover
|$105,000.00
|3418 Kensington Ct
|Elmwood Park
|$240,000.00
|7116 Parkstone Terrace #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$127,250.00
|3154 Wood Rd #4
|Mt Pleasant
|$145,000.00
|5746 Glenwood Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$158,700.00
|4840 Flambeau Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$218,000.00
|6341 Biscayne Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$302,500.00
|4506 Lathrop Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$334,800.00
|8450 Anna Ave
|Norway
|$575,000.00
|1640 Mead St
|Racine
|$55,000.00
|1238 Florence Ave
|Racine
|$91,000.00
|1101 N Oregon St
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|1238 Florence Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|1915 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$107,000.00
|1508 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2122 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$119,000.00
|2318 Meachem St
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|1422 William St
|Racine
|$128,000.00
|2915 Charles St
|Racine
|$136,000.00
|2601 Diane Ave
|Racine
|$139,000.00
|1433 Junction Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|708 Romayne Ave
|Racine
|$143,500.00
|820 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$154,900.00
|900 Montclair Dr
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|710 Echo Ln
|Racine
|$203,000.00
|2720 Michigan Blvd
|Racine
|$457,000.00
|9721 Park Ct
|Sturtevant
|$110,000.00
|1913 92nd St
|Sturtevant
|$155,000.00
|9044 Chicory Creek Dr
|Sturtevant
|$289,900.00
|8104 Apple Tree Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$83,300.00
|28912 Kramer Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$250,000.00
|8521 Fox River Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$390,000.00
|31024 Kramer Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$405,000.00
|28908 Kramer Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$412,000.00
|5828 Riverside Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$435,000.00
|1222 11th Ave
|Union Grove
|$152,500.00
|707 Willow Bed Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$313,000.00
|640 Mohr Cir
|Village of Waterford
|$325,000.00
|401 Fairview Cir
|Village of Waterford
|$379,900.00
|41 E Campus Ct
|Wind Point
|$255,000.00
|14929 Kingston Way
|Yorkville
|$156,750.00