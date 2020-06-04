Racine County had 51 property sales between May 26 through May 29, according to the Racine County Deeds Office.

These properties had a cash value of $10.8 million. Click on the properties to see how much they sold for.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
9912 Caddy LaneCaledonia$130,000.00
5109 Ruby AveCaledonia$150,000.00
2445 Sunrise RdCaledonia$193,900.00
5610 Randal LnCaledonia$248,000.00
2901 Northbridge DrCaledonia$260,000.00
2445 Rebecca DrCaledonia$276,500.00
7106 5 Mile RdCaledonia$305,925.00
2265 Ravenswood RdCity of Burlington$94,900.00
1049 S Pine StCity of Burlington$110,000.00
180 Bay Ride LnCity of Burlington$230,000.00
24025 Lakeshore DrDover$105,000.00
3418 Kensington CtElmwood Park$240,000.00
7116 Parkstone Terrace #102Mt Pleasant$127,250.00
3154 Wood Rd #4Mt Pleasant$145,000.00
5746 Glenwood DrMt Pleasant$158,700.00
4840 Flambeau DrMt Pleasant$218,000.00
6341 Biscayne AveMt Pleasant$302,500.00
4506 Lathrop AveMt Pleasant$334,800.00
8450 Anna AveNorway$575,000.00
1640 Mead StRacine$55,000.00
1238 Florence AveRacine$91,000.00
1101 N Oregon StRacine$100,000.00
1238 Florence AveRacine$100,000.00
1915 Arthur AveRacine$107,000.00
1508 West Lawn AveRacine$115,000.00
2122 Carmel AveRacine$119,000.00
2318 Meachem StRacine$120,000.00
1422 William StRacine$128,000.00
2915 Charles StRacine$136,000.00
2601 Diane AveRacine$139,000.00
1433 Junction AveRacine$140,000.00
708 Romayne AveRacine$143,500.00
820 Monroe AveRacine$154,900.00
900 Montclair DrRacine$170,000.00
710 Echo LnRacine$203,000.00
2720 Michigan BlvdRacine$457,000.00
9721 Park CtSturtevant$110,000.00
1913 92nd StSturtevant$155,000.00
9044 Chicory Creek DrSturtevant$289,900.00
8104 Apple Tree LnTown of Waterford$83,300.00
28912 Kramer DrTown of Waterford$250,000.00
8521 Fox River RdTown of Waterford$390,000.00
31024 Kramer DrTown of Waterford$405,000.00
28908 Kramer DrTown of Waterford$412,000.00
5828 Riverside RdTown of Waterford$435,000.00
1222 11th AveUnion Grove$152,500.00
707 Willow Bed DrVillage of Waterford$313,000.00
640 Mohr CirVillage of Waterford$325,000.00
401 Fairview CirVillage of Waterford$379,900.00
41 E Campus CtWind Point$255,000.00
14929 Kingston WayYorkville$156,750.00
