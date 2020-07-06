We need your help.

Readership of local news outlets has reached record highs. But because of COVID-19, advertising has plummeted, and readers aren’t subscribing fast enough to fill the void. #SupportLocalNews by donating today.

A little over $17 million in property changed hands between June 22 and June 26, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included several City of Racine homes, a large rental property, and a bar in Waterford.

  • Brian Walton sold multiple City of Racine properties to Courtney Conner of SCC Homes, LLC. for a total of $170,000.00. Including 1208 Center St, 801 Villa St, 1820 Franklin St, 1304 Bluff Ave, 1302 Summit Ave, and 913 Grand Ave.
  • Berrada Properties 40, LLC acquired the multi-family rental property at 3205 Indiana St. for $3,600,000.00.
  • Irish Cottage of Franklin, LLC. paid $550,000.00 for Captain Missy’s Bar & Grill, 8330 Fox River Rd. Waterford.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4625 Douglas AveCaledonia$75,000.00
6906 Dale Dr Unit 19Caledonia$144,747.00
10232 Northwestern AveCaledonia$170,000.00
7329 Blackhawk DrCaledonia$179,900.00
5015 Erie StCaledonia$205,000.00
3620 Kingsberry StCaledonia$217,000.00
6910 Bay Wood DrCaledonia$239,000.00
3530 River Bend DrCaledonia$257,500.00
1614 September DrCaledonia$271,000.00
4830 Richmond DrCaledonia$292,000.00
2550 Amys BendCaledonia$305,000.00
7717 County Rd VCaledonia$327,000.00
3016 Pond View LaneCaledonia$369,000.00
340 Origen StCity of Burlington$139,900.00
332 Kendall StCity of Burlington$146,500.00
256 Origen StCity of Burlington$159,800.00
309 Church StCity of Burlington$230,000.00
140 Davidson DrCity of Burlington$232,500.00
6751 Mariner DrMt Pleasant$38,000.00
2101 Racine StMt Pleasant$39,600.00
1639 Warwick WayMt Pleasant$117,900.00
3148 Wood Rd Unit 16Mt Pleasant$130,000.00
3028 Coolidge AveMt Pleasant$150,000.00
3303 Nobb Hill DrMt Pleasant$252,000.00
6317 Partridge Hill DrMt Pleasant$254,900.00
1401 Hickory WayMt Pleasant$275,000.00
3641 Pleasant LnMt Pleasant$364,900.00
2751 Red Fawn CtMt Pleasant$365,500.00
7525 East Wind Lake RdNorway$325,000.00
1208 Center StRacine$17,900.00
801 Villa StRacine$21,500.00
505 N Memorial DrRacine$30,000.00
1820 Franklin StRacine$31,000.00
1304 Bluff AveRacine$32,000.00
1302 Summit AveRacine$32,000.00
423 Randolph StRacine$35,000.00
913 Grand AveRacine$35,600.00
945 Villa StRacine$40,000.00
1634 Albert StRacine$48,000.00
1724 Chatham StRacine$60,000.00
5224 Biscayne AveRacine$71,500.00
2041 Golf AveRacine$77,000.00
1519 Carlisle AveRacine$97,000.00
1925 Jupiter AveRacine$100,000.00
2601 Grove AveRacine$104,000.00
2012 Grange AveRacine$105,500.00
3623 Wright AveRacine$110,250.00
1518 Erie StRacine$112,000.00
602 Hayes AveRacine$120,000.00
1316 Russet StRacine$121,900.00
1826 N Main StRacine$124,000.00
1909 Quincy AveRacine$125,000.00
807 Blaine AveRacine$130,000.00
2146 Clarence AveRacine$135,500.00
2056 Blake AveRacine$140,500.00
1123 Montclair DrRacine$157,000.00
3309 Chatham StRacine$164,800.00
1366 Deane BlvdRacine$165,500.00
455 Shoreland DrRacine$167,500.00
3205 Indiana StRacine$3,600,000.00
9209 West 5 Mile RdRaymond$187,500.00
11710 West 6 Mile RdRaymond$260,200.00
5819 w 8 mile rdRaymond$272,824.00
11220 5 Mile West RdRaymond$385,000.00
2052 124th StRaymond$449,500.00
234 Oak Hill Cir Unit 79Rochester$289,900.00
1805 South Browns Lake DrTown of Burlington$195,000.00
3001 Cottonwood CtTown of Burlington$210,000.00
6623 Hillstone CtTown of Waterford$95,000.00
28825 Beach DrTown of Waterford$164,960.00
6619 N Tichigan RdTown of Waterford$303,000.00
8330 Fox River RdTown of Waterford$550,000.00
113 S Water StVillage of Waterford$202,000.00
603 Rohda DrVillage of Waterford$233,000.00
909 AugustaVillage of Waterford$294,000.00
5115 Ravenswood LaneWind Point$638,000.00
Powered by Foreclosure.com