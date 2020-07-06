A little over $17 million in property changed hands between June 22 and June 26, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included several City of Racine homes, a large rental property, and a bar in Waterford.

Brian Walton sold multiple City of Racine properties to Courtney Conner of SCC Homes, LLC. for a total of $170,000.00. Including 1208 Center St, 801 Villa St, 1820 Franklin St, 1304 Bluff Ave, 1302 Summit Ave, and 913 Grand Ave.

Berrada Properties 40, LLC acquired the multi-family rental property at 3205 Indiana St. for $3,600,000.00.

Irish Cottage of Franklin, LLC. paid $550,000.00 for Captain Missy’s Bar & Grill, 8330 Fox River Rd. Waterford.