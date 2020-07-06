We need your help.
A little over $17 million in property changed hands between June 22 and June 26, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included several City of Racine homes, a large rental property, and a bar in Waterford.
- Brian Walton sold multiple City of Racine properties to Courtney Conner of SCC Homes, LLC. for a total of $170,000.00. Including 1208 Center St, 801 Villa St, 1820 Franklin St, 1304 Bluff Ave, 1302 Summit Ave, and 913 Grand Ave.
- Berrada Properties 40, LLC acquired the multi-family rental property at 3205 Indiana St. for $3,600,000.00.
- Irish Cottage of Franklin, LLC. paid $550,000.00 for Captain Missy’s Bar & Grill, 8330 Fox River Rd. Waterford.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4625 Douglas Ave
|Caledonia
|$75,000.00
|6906 Dale Dr Unit 19
|Caledonia
|$144,747.00
|10232 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$170,000.00
|7329 Blackhawk Dr
|Caledonia
|$179,900.00
|5015 Erie St
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|3620 Kingsberry St
|Caledonia
|$217,000.00
|6910 Bay Wood Dr
|Caledonia
|$239,000.00
|3530 River Bend Dr
|Caledonia
|$257,500.00
|1614 September Dr
|Caledonia
|$271,000.00
|4830 Richmond Dr
|Caledonia
|$292,000.00
|2550 Amys Bend
|Caledonia
|$305,000.00
|7717 County Rd V
|Caledonia
|$327,000.00
|3016 Pond View Lane
|Caledonia
|$369,000.00
|340 Origen St
|City of Burlington
|$139,900.00
|332 Kendall St
|City of Burlington
|$146,500.00
|256 Origen St
|City of Burlington
|$159,800.00
|309 Church St
|City of Burlington
|$230,000.00
|140 Davidson Dr
|City of Burlington
|$232,500.00
|6751 Mariner Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$38,000.00
|2101 Racine St
|Mt Pleasant
|$39,600.00
|1639 Warwick Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$117,900.00
|3148 Wood Rd Unit 16
|Mt Pleasant
|$130,000.00
|3028 Coolidge Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$150,000.00
|3303 Nobb Hill Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$252,000.00
|6317 Partridge Hill Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$254,900.00
|1401 Hickory Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$275,000.00
|3641 Pleasant Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$364,900.00
|2751 Red Fawn Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$365,500.00
|7525 East Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$325,000.00
|1208 Center St
|Racine
|$17,900.00
|801 Villa St
|Racine
|$21,500.00
|505 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|1820 Franklin St
|Racine
|$31,000.00
|1304 Bluff Ave
|Racine
|$32,000.00
|1302 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$32,000.00
|423 Randolph St
|Racine
|$35,000.00
|913 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$35,600.00
|945 Villa St
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|1634 Albert St
|Racine
|$48,000.00
|1724 Chatham St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|5224 Biscayne Ave
|Racine
|$71,500.00
|2041 Golf Ave
|Racine
|$77,000.00
|1519 Carlisle Ave
|Racine
|$97,000.00
|1925 Jupiter Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|2601 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$104,000.00
|2012 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$105,500.00
|3623 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$110,250.00
|1518 Erie St
|Racine
|$112,000.00
|602 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|1316 Russet St
|Racine
|$121,900.00
|1826 N Main St
|Racine
|$124,000.00
|1909 Quincy Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|807 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|2146 Clarence Ave
|Racine
|$135,500.00
|2056 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$140,500.00
|1123 Montclair Dr
|Racine
|$157,000.00
|3309 Chatham St
|Racine
|$164,800.00
|1366 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$165,500.00
|455 Shoreland Dr
|Racine
|$167,500.00
|3205 Indiana St
|Racine
|$3,600,000.00
|9209 West 5 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$187,500.00
|11710 West 6 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$260,200.00
|5819 w 8 mile rd
|Raymond
|$272,824.00
|11220 5 Mile West Rd
|Raymond
|$385,000.00
|2052 124th St
|Raymond
|$449,500.00
|234 Oak Hill Cir Unit 79
|Rochester
|$289,900.00
|1805 South Browns Lake Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$195,000.00
|3001 Cottonwood Ct
|Town of Burlington
|$210,000.00
|6623 Hillstone Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$95,000.00
|28825 Beach Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$164,960.00
|6619 N Tichigan Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$303,000.00
|8330 Fox River Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$550,000.00
|113 S Water St
|Village of Waterford
|$202,000.00
|603 Rohda Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$233,000.00
|909 Augusta
|Village of Waterford
|$294,000.00
|5115 Ravenswood Lane
|Wind Point
|$638,000.00