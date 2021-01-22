Racine County had 82 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired between January 11th and 15th had a cash value of almost $18 million. The transfers included a few Downtown Racine properties, a manufacturing-zoned property, and many single-family homes.
- The property that is home to a manufacturing company, C.H. Peters, LLC, 1214 – 16th St., sold to Ashford Holdings LLC for $200,000.00.
- Cherony Properties, LLC sold the properties located at 337 – 345 Main St., Racine. The properties were sold to West Coast Properties, LLC of California for $600,000.00. The current tenants are EyeOpenerz, 337 Main St., and Focus 21 Studios, 345 Main St.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit H
|Caledonia
|$80,000.00
|9901 Saratoga Dr
|Caledonia
|$120,000.00
|1600 Kremer Ave
|Caledonia
|$132,000.00
|4841 Short Rd
|Caledonia
|$188,000.00
|7144 Cliffside Dr
|Caledonia
|$190,000.00
|2400 6 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$202,500.00
|1709 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$235,000.00
|2846 5 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$275,000.00
|5211 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$278,000.00
|4312 N Green Bay Rd
|Caledonia
|$285,000.00
|8950 Dunkelow Rd
|Caledonia
|$285,000.00
|3041 Trudeau Trace
|Caledonia
|$290,000.00
|4608 Lasalle St
|Caledonia
|$334,900.00
|7126 Majestic Dr
|Caledonia
|$380,000.00
|517 Hawthorn St
|City of Burlington
|$189,000.00
|140 Paul St
|City of Burlington
|$212,000.00
|496 S Pine St
|City of Burlington
|$216,667.00
|840 Briody St
|City of Burlington
|$340,000.00
|2201 Lakeshore Dr
|Dover
|$279,900.00
|2130 Mead St
|Mt Pleasant
|$80,000.00
|1516 Pratt Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$83,000.00
|5726 Cambridge Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$138,000.00
|2622 County Rd V
|Mt Pleasant
|$150,000.00
|1108 Stratford Ct Unit 202
|Mt Pleasant
|$168,100.00
|1144 Statford Ct #101
|Mt Pleasant
|$187,000.00
|220 Green Bay South Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$210,232.00
|2321 Green Haze Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$224,000.00
|5612 Riviera Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$253,000.00
|6559 Primrose Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$300,000.00
|9052 Dahlia Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$339,900.00
|6545 Lincrest Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$350,000.00
|1505 Country Club Dr #22
|Mt Pleasant
|$390,000.00
|26038 W Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$155,000.00
|7053 W Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$331,000.00
|2620 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$24,700.00
|1634 State St
|Racine
|$36,500.00
|1221 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$37,500.00
|1842 Thirteenth St
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|2709 Ashland Ave
|Racine
|$57,320.00
|1913 Dekoven Ave
|Racine
|$65,000.00
|1709 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$70,000.00
|2207 Ohio St
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|1821 Villa St
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|2001 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|1347 Illinois St
|Racine
|$99,000.00
|1421 Thurston Ave
|Racine
|$102,500.00
|2408 W High St
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|3340 Charles St
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|4007 Seventeenth St
|Racine
|$122,500.00
|2032 Hickory Grove Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|2328 21st St
|Racine
|$125,500.00
|1900 Mt Pleasant
|Racine
|$138,900.00
|3140 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$141,000.00
|1109 Willmor St
|Racine
|$146,000.00
|3600 Knoll Pl
|Racine
|$151,000.00
|2053 Quincy St
|Racine
|$155,100.00
|3003 Olive St
|Racine
|$158,000.00
|2426 Hansen Ave
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|119 Crab Tree Ln
|Racine
|$161,000.00
|1714 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|2916 Waterview Circle
|Racine
|$166,500.00
|1028 Florence Ave
|Racine
|$174,100.00
|2814 Pinehurst Ave
|Racine
|$179,900.00
|5413 Athens Ave
|Racine
|$180,000.00
|1214 16th St
|Racine
|$200,000.00
|118 Steeplechase Dr
|Racine
|$204,900.00
|329 West Blvd
|Racine
|$215,000.00
|1142 Russet St
|Racine
|$225,000.00
|1533 College Ave
|Racine
|$235,000.00
|337 – 345 Main St
|Racine
|$600,000.00
|9742 W 5 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$202,500.00
|1652 S 122nd St
|Raymond
|$310,000.00
|1503 92nd St Unit 11
|Sturtevant
|$151,000.00
|3045 86th St
|Sturtevant
|$375,000.00
|3047 86th St
|Sturtevant
|$375,000.00
|33902 Fulton St
|Town of Burlington
|$299,000.00
|3405 Browns Lake Dr Unit 42
|Town of Burlington
|$315,000.00
|6004 S English Settle Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$970,000.00
|30960 Weiler Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$1,200,000.00
|29238 Orchard Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$342,000.00
|105 N 5th St
|Village of Waterford
|$227,000.00