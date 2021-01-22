Racine County had 82 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired between January 11th and 15th had a cash value of almost $18 million. The transfers included a few Downtown Racine properties, a manufacturing-zoned property, and many single-family homes.

  • The property that is home to a manufacturing company, C.H. Peters, LLC, 1214 – 16th St., sold to Ashford Holdings LLC for $200,000.00.
  • Cherony Properties, LLC sold the properties located at 337 – 345 Main St., Racine. The properties were sold to West Coast Properties, LLC of California for $600,000.00. The current tenants are EyeOpenerz, 337 Main St., and Focus 21 Studios, 345 Main St.

READ MORE: 2021 Real Estate is off to a good start

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit HCaledonia$80,000.00
9901 Saratoga DrCaledonia$120,000.00
1600 Kremer AveCaledonia$132,000.00
4841 Short RdCaledonia$188,000.00
7144 Cliffside DrCaledonia$190,000.00
2400 6 Mile RdCaledonia$202,500.00
1709 4 Mile RdCaledonia$235,000.00
2846 5 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$275,000.00
5211 Charles StCaledonia$278,000.00
4312 N Green Bay RdCaledonia$285,000.00
8950 Dunkelow RdCaledonia$285,000.00
3041 Trudeau TraceCaledonia$290,000.00
4608 Lasalle StCaledonia$334,900.00
7126 Majestic DrCaledonia$380,000.00
517 Hawthorn StCity of Burlington$189,000.00
140 Paul StCity of Burlington$212,000.00
496 S Pine StCity of Burlington$216,667.00
840 Briody StCity of Burlington$340,000.00
2201 Lakeshore DrDover$279,900.00
2130 Mead StMt Pleasant$80,000.00
1516 Pratt AveMt Pleasant$83,000.00
5726 Cambridge LnMt Pleasant$138,000.00
2622 County Rd VMt Pleasant$150,000.00
1108 Stratford Ct Unit 202Mt Pleasant$168,100.00
1144 Statford Ct #101Mt Pleasant$187,000.00
220 Green Bay South RdMt Pleasant$210,232.00
2321 Green Haze AveMt Pleasant$224,000.00
5612 Riviera DrMt Pleasant$253,000.00
6559 Primrose WayMt Pleasant$300,000.00
9052 Dahlia LaneMt Pleasant$339,900.00
6545 Lincrest DrMt Pleasant$350,000.00
1505 Country Club Dr #22Mt Pleasant$390,000.00
26038 W Loomis RdNorway$155,000.00
7053 W Wind Lake RdNorway$331,000.00
2620 Arthur AveRacine$24,700.00
1634 State StRacine$36,500.00
1221 Grand AveRacine$37,500.00
1842 Thirteenth StRacine$50,000.00
2709 Ashland AveRacine$57,320.00
1913 Dekoven AveRacine$65,000.00
1709 Grange AveRacine$70,000.00
2207 Ohio StRacine$80,000.00
1821 Villa StRacine$85,000.00
2001 Kearney AveRacine$85,000.00
1347 Illinois StRacine$99,000.00
1421 Thurston AveRacine$102,500.00
2408 W High StRacine$115,000.00
3340 Charles StRacine$120,000.00
4007 Seventeenth StRacine$122,500.00
2032 Hickory Grove AveRacine$125,000.00
2328 21st StRacine$125,500.00
1900 Mt PleasantRacine$138,900.00
3140 Drexel AveRacine$141,000.00
1109 Willmor StRacine$146,000.00
3600 Knoll PlRacine$151,000.00
2053 Quincy StRacine$155,100.00
3003 Olive StRacine$158,000.00
2426 Hansen AveRacine$160,000.00
119 Crab Tree LnRacine$161,000.00
1714 Cleveland AveRacine$165,000.00
2916 Waterview CircleRacine$166,500.00
1028 Florence AveRacine$174,100.00
2814 Pinehurst AveRacine$179,900.00
5413 Athens AveRacine$180,000.00
1214 16th StRacine$200,000.00
118 Steeplechase DrRacine$204,900.00
329 West BlvdRacine$215,000.00
1142 Russet StRacine$225,000.00
1533 College AveRacine$235,000.00
337 – 345 Main StRacine$600,000.00
9742 W 5 Mile RdRaymond$202,500.00
1652 S 122nd StRaymond$310,000.00
1503 92nd St Unit 11Sturtevant$151,000.00
3045 86th StSturtevant$375,000.00
3047 86th StSturtevant$375,000.00
33902 Fulton StTown of Burlington$299,000.00
3405 Browns Lake Dr Unit 42Town of Burlington$315,000.00
6004 S English Settle AveTown of Burlington$970,000.00
30960 Weiler RdTown of Burlington$1,200,000.00
29238 Orchard LnTown of Waterford$342,000.00
105 N 5th StVillage of Waterford$227,000.00

Rating: 5 out of 5.
$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.