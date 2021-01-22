Racine County had 82 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired between January 11th and 15th had a cash value of almost $18 million. The transfers included a few Downtown Racine properties, a manufacturing-zoned property, and many single-family homes.

The property that is home to a manufacturing company, C.H. Peters, LLC, 1214 – 16th St., sold to Ashford Holdings LLC for $200,000.00.

Cherony Properties, LLC sold the properties located at 337 – 345 Main St., Racine. The properties were sold to West Coast Properties, LLC of California for $600,000.00. The current tenants are EyeOpenerz, 337 Main St., and Focus 21 Studios, 345 Main St.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit H Caledonia $80,000.00 9901 Saratoga Dr Caledonia $120,000.00 1600 Kremer Ave Caledonia $132,000.00 4841 Short Rd Caledonia $188,000.00 7144 Cliffside Dr Caledonia $190,000.00 2400 6 Mile Rd Caledonia $202,500.00 1709 4 Mile Rd Caledonia $235,000.00 2846 5 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $275,000.00 5211 Charles St Caledonia $278,000.00 4312 N Green Bay Rd Caledonia $285,000.00 8950 Dunkelow Rd Caledonia $285,000.00 3041 Trudeau Trace Caledonia $290,000.00 4608 Lasalle St Caledonia $334,900.00 7126 Majestic Dr Caledonia $380,000.00 517 Hawthorn St City of Burlington $189,000.00 140 Paul St City of Burlington $212,000.00 496 S Pine St City of Burlington $216,667.00 840 Briody St City of Burlington $340,000.00 2201 Lakeshore Dr Dover $279,900.00 2130 Mead St Mt Pleasant $80,000.00 1516 Pratt Ave Mt Pleasant $83,000.00 5726 Cambridge Ln Mt Pleasant $138,000.00 2622 County Rd V Mt Pleasant $150,000.00 1108 Stratford Ct Unit 202 Mt Pleasant $168,100.00 1144 Statford Ct #101 Mt Pleasant $187,000.00 220 Green Bay South Rd Mt Pleasant $210,232.00 2321 Green Haze Ave Mt Pleasant $224,000.00 5612 Riviera Dr Mt Pleasant $253,000.00 6559 Primrose Way Mt Pleasant $300,000.00 9052 Dahlia Lane Mt Pleasant $339,900.00 6545 Lincrest Dr Mt Pleasant $350,000.00 1505 Country Club Dr #22 Mt Pleasant $390,000.00 26038 W Loomis Rd Norway $155,000.00 7053 W Wind Lake Rd Norway $331,000.00 2620 Arthur Ave Racine $24,700.00 1634 State St Racine $36,500.00 1221 Grand Ave Racine $37,500.00 1842 Thirteenth St Racine $50,000.00 2709 Ashland Ave Racine $57,320.00 1913 Dekoven Ave Racine $65,000.00 1709 Grange Ave Racine $70,000.00 2207 Ohio St Racine $80,000.00 1821 Villa St Racine $85,000.00 2001 Kearney Ave Racine $85,000.00 1347 Illinois St Racine $99,000.00 1421 Thurston Ave Racine $102,500.00 2408 W High St Racine $115,000.00 3340 Charles St Racine $120,000.00 4007 Seventeenth St Racine $122,500.00 2032 Hickory Grove Ave Racine $125,000.00 2328 21st St Racine $125,500.00 1900 Mt Pleasant Racine $138,900.00 3140 Drexel Ave Racine $141,000.00 1109 Willmor St Racine $146,000.00 3600 Knoll Pl Racine $151,000.00 2053 Quincy St Racine $155,100.00 3003 Olive St Racine $158,000.00 2426 Hansen Ave Racine $160,000.00 119 Crab Tree Ln Racine $161,000.00 1714 Cleveland Ave Racine $165,000.00 2916 Waterview Circle Racine $166,500.00 1028 Florence Ave Racine $174,100.00 2814 Pinehurst Ave Racine $179,900.00 5413 Athens Ave Racine $180,000.00 1214 16th St Racine $200,000.00 118 Steeplechase Dr Racine $204,900.00 329 West Blvd Racine $215,000.00 1142 Russet St Racine $225,000.00 1533 College Ave Racine $235,000.00 337 – 345 Main St Racine $600,000.00 9742 W 5 Mile Rd Raymond $202,500.00 1652 S 122nd St Raymond $310,000.00 1503 92nd St Unit 11 Sturtevant $151,000.00 3045 86th St Sturtevant $375,000.00 3047 86th St Sturtevant $375,000.00 33902 Fulton St Town of Burlington $299,000.00 3405 Browns Lake Dr Unit 42 Town of Burlington $315,000.00 6004 S English Settle Ave Town of Burlington $970,000.00 30960 Weiler Rd Town of Burlington $1,200,000.00 29238 Orchard Ln Town of Waterford $342,000.00 105 N 5th St Village of Waterford $227,000.00

